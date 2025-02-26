Pakistan faced significant defeats against New Zealand and India during the group stages, which ultimately resulted in their elimination.

Fakhar Zaman, the opening batsman for Pakistan, is reportedly considering retirement from One Day International (ODI) cricket after a disappointing performance in the Champions Trophy. According to media reports from Pakistan, which cite sources close to him, the 34-year-old has been discussing this potential decision with those in his inner circle, and an official announcement could be made soon. Zaman's choice is being influenced by ongoing health issues, including hyperthyroidism, as well as an injury he sustained during Pakistan's first match in the Champions Trophy, which led to his removal from the team.

"Champions Trophy will be my last ICC tournament. I want to take a break from ODI cricket," Zaman reportedly said.

Additionally, reports indicate that Zaman has grown disillusioned with the selection process, particularly regarding No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for league participation. He is also considering moving his family abroad.

After being sidelined from the Champions Trophy, Zaman shared a cryptic message on social media platform X, stating, "Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride.

Representing Pakistan on the biggest stage is an honour and dream of every cricketer in this country. I have been privileged enough to represent Pakistan multiple times with pride. Unfortunately I’m now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner.… pic.twitter.com/MQKmOI4rQU February 20, 2025

"Unfortunately, I'm now out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 but surely Allah is the best planner. Grateful for the opportunity. I will be backing our boys in green from home. This is only just the beginning, the comeback will be stronger than the setback. Pakistan Zindabad," he concluded.

Pakistan faced significant defeats against New Zealand and India during the group stages, which ultimately resulted in their elimination. The Kiwis sealed Pakistan's fate by beating Bangladesh on Monday.

This is the third time in a row that Pakistan has been eliminated in the group stages of an ICC white-ball tournament, following their early exits in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup.

