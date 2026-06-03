34.65 net run rate! UAE's five-ball chase leaves cricket world stunned

UAE women commenced their 2026 ACC Women's Premier Cup campaign with a historic win over Saudi Arabia, where they chased down the target in just five legal deliveries.

The women's cricket team of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) scripted history in their 2026 ACC Women’s Premier Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. UAE women registered the second joint biggest win in women's T20I history when they chased down the target in just five legal deliveries. Saudi Arabia were bowled out for just 27 runs in 15.3 overs, courtesy of 3-wicket hauls by Suraksha Kotte, Heena Hotchandani, and skipper Esha Oza.

In reply, the UAE chased down the target in 5 balls without losing any wickets. Interestingly, UAE opener didn't win the game by smashing five back-to-back sixes, but Saudi Arabia bowlers handed them a significant advantage by conceding 10 wides and one no-ball, allowing UAE to chase down the target like a cakewalk in just five deliveries.

Record of fastest win in women's T20I (by balls)

Rwanda vs Mali - Chased target of 7 runs in 4 balls

Tanzania vs Mali - Chased target of 12 runs in 4 balls

Thailand vs Philippines - Chased target of 10 runs in 4 balls

Nepal vs Maldives - Chased target of 17 runs in 5 balls

UAE vs Saudi Arabia - Chased target of 28 runs in 5 balls.

ACC Women's Premier Cup 2026:

UAE begin their tournament campaign with a 10-wicket win over Saudi Arabia

Scores in brief:

Saudi Arabia: 27 all out, 15.3 overs (Mashael Waqas 9; Heena Hotchandani 3-4, Suraksha Kotte 3-5, Esha Oza 3-9)

UAE: 30 for no loss in 0.5 overs (Esha… pic.twitter.com/KCzAP9FSl5 — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) June 3, 2026

Meanwhile, Esha Oza not only took three wickets in her spell but also scored 15 runs in the low-scoring game. The match ended with 115 balls remaining in the innings, and with this win, UAE also boosted their Net Run Rate (NRR), which currently stands at 34.65.

In the group stage, the UAE will next face Oman on June 4, followed by a game against China on June 7. The last group stage match will be against the Philippines on June 9.