316 off just 113 balls in a cricket match â€“ Yet this batsman gets criticised

A triple century in just 100 balls! Yes, this feat was recently achieved by a local England club player Chris Holliday. 21 fours and 34 sixes, making it 288 runs out of 316. His first century came off just 45 balls, but his second century came in 36 balls and his third in a remarkable 29 balls, quicker than AB de Villiers himself. That too in a 30-over game. Holliday’s efforts helped his club Hoylandswaine get the better of Denby Cricket Club by a massive margin.

Opting to bat, Holliday was the chief destroyer and he along with captain SP Singh carted the Denby bowling to all parts of the ground as they reached a remarkable 456/3 in their full quota of overs. In response, Denby were shot out for just 78 in 19.1 overs, losing by 378 runs.

The club cricket scene in England has taken a massive hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. This particular match was part of the Huddersfield Cricket League in which seven groups were created. The first six groups were made according to their positions in 2019 while the seventh one was created out of sheer lack of availability of grounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Still Criticised

Holliday’s record-breaking knock might have grabbed plenty of eyeballs, but he has gotten criticism on social media for it went against the spirit of the amateur game. However, in his defense, Holliday said that the team asked him to carry on.

“I did offer to retire but my team told me to keep going,” he added. “When I got past 200 someone from the boundary kept saying just 80 more runs for the record. I had no idea; it wasn’t even in my mind,” Holliday told media at the ground. Denby did not make matters easy for themselves when they had dropped Holliday on 110 and he went on to punish them severely.

Holliday’s knock is a freak accident and he has capitalized on the few opportunities that will be present in the England club circuit which has been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.