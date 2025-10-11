Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'3 balls mein out kardunga': Pakistan's 152.6 kmph star issues open challenge to Abhishek Sharma, ignores his Asia Cup heroics

Abhishek Sharma was India’s standout batter in the Asia Cup 2025, delivering match-winning knocks including a fiery 74 off 39 balls against Pakistan in the Super Four stage.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 11:29 PM IST

'3 balls mein out kardunga': Pakistan's 152.6 kmph star issues open challenge to Abhishek Sharma, ignores his Asia Cup heroics
A brief video clip is gaining traction on social media, featuring Pakistan's fast bowler Ihsanullah making bold statements regarding India's opening batsman, Abhishek Sharma. The pacer claimed he could dismiss the left-handed opener within six balls, even asserting that he would achieve this feat in just three deliveries.

This soundbite, shared by various Pakistani media outlets and widely circulated, has ignited a renewed exchange between India and Pakistan that shows no signs of slowing down.

“Abhishek Sharma mere samne 6 ball se zyada nahi tik payenga. Main usse teen ball mein out kar doonga,” Ihshanullah said.

Ihsanullah, standing at 6’5”, is a right-arm fast bowler who first caught the spotlight with an impressive performance of 5/12 for Multan Sultans in 2023. That season proved to be a remarkable one for him, as he was awarded both the PSL Player of the Tournament and Bowler of the Tournament titles. His bowling speed, which typically exceeded 144kph and peaked at 154.5kph during that match, became a focal point of discussion.

Regarding his international career, he made his debut for Pakistan in both T20Is and ODIs in 2023. However, his journey at the elite level has been inconsistent. An elbow injury plagued him during the 2023-24 season, raising questions about Pakistan’s medical team. Much of his return has been marred by off-field controversies, including his dramatic pledge to boycott the PSL after going unsold in the 2025 draft. Nevertheless, this has not diminished his self-confidence or his outspoken nature.

Abhishek Sharma has emerged as a significant adversary for Pakistan in the recently finished Asia Cup 2025. He not only scored runs but did so with flair. In the group stage match, Sharma delivered a stunning performance, scoring 31 runs off just 13 balls, effectively sealing the game.

Although Sharma did not play a pivotal role in the final match, his overall performance throughout the tournament earned him the Player of the Series accolade. The narrative on the field was complemented by tensions off the field, but the clear takeaway from the cricketing perspective was that Abhishek Sharma excelled in the tournament, leaving Pakistan on the back foot on two occasions.

Also read| 'Want to play but...': Ravindra Jadeja drops truth bomb on ODI future after Australia tour snub; names Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill

