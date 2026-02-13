'2kg down': Abhishek Sharma reveals fitness status before high-voltage Pakistan match in T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma has provided an important fitness update ahead of the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, revealing he has shed 2 kg while recovering. The update eases concerns around his availability as Team India fine-tunes preparations for the marquee encounter.

India's opening batsman Abhishek Sharma made his debut on teammate Arshdeep Singh's vlog after dealing with a stomach issue that caused him to miss the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against Namibia on Thursday. Although Abhishek is not yet fully fit to return to play, he provided an update on his recovery progress. The dynamic batter appeared in a video posted by Arshdeep on social media, where he discussed his health, weight loss, and diet as he prepares to make a comeback ahead of the crucial match against Pakistan on Sunday.

In the video, Abhishek mentioned that he is adhering to a strict diet consisting of dal and rice. Additionally, the opening batsman revealed that he has shed 2kg since being hospitalized due to his stomach issue.

Will Abhishek be ready for the clash against Pakistan?

Abhishek's availability for the important match is currently uncertain due to a serious stomach infection. He reportedly fell ill prior to the tournament's opening match against the USA. Earlier this week, the southpaw was hospitalized in New Delhi for treatment of acute gastroenteritis and dehydration.

Although he has been discharged and was seen doing light practice on Friday, the team management is being cautious. Captain Suryakumar Yadav's recent statement -- indicating that Abhishek is "still not fine" and may miss a game or two -- suggests that the team may prioritize his long-term recovery rather than rushing him back for this one match.

The main concern for the medical staff is Abhishek's physical condition, as the infection has reportedly caused significant weight loss and decreased stamina. While teammate Varun Chakravarthy expressed hope after seeing him back in the nets, a final decision will likely depend on his performance during the last pre-match training session in Colombo.

If the top-ranked T20I batter cannot demonstrate his match fitness, Sanju Samson is anticipated to step in.

