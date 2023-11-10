286 runs off 1 ball - Know the most bizarre story of cricket history

One intriguing tale that has captivated cricket enthusiasts for years is the extraordinary occurrence of scoring a staggering 286 runs off a single ball.

Cricket, a sport filled with peculiarities, is often accompanied by intriguing urban legends.

Enthusiastic fans thoroughly enjoy delving into the idiosyncrasies of the game, which never fail to leave them astounded. Consider, for instance, a team being dismissed for a mere 3 runs, or even worse, getting bowled out for a big fat zero. How about the astonishing feat of scoring 7 runs off a single legal delivery? And let's not forget the legendary Travis Birt, who managed to accumulate a staggering 20 runs off just one ball.

However, amidst the fascinating tales, some urban legends transcend the boundaries of reality and become too extraordinary to believe. These stories lack reliable evidence, leaving them suspended in the realm between myth and truth.

One intriguing tale that has captivated cricket enthusiasts for years is the extraordinary occurrence of scoring a staggering 286 runs off a single ball. The origins of this story can be traced back to the Pall Mall Gazette, an esteemed English newspaper rooted in London, which first reported this astonishing event in 1865.

According to the Gazette's 'Sporting Notes and News' section on January 15, 1894, a momentous match took place in Bunbury, Western Australia, pitting Victoria against a makeshift team comprised of local players. As the Victorians took to the crease, the very first delivery was struck with such force that it soared high into the branches of a towering jarrah tree situated within the confines of the ground.

Legend has it that the home team immediately appealed for a 'lost ball', hoping to gain an advantage. However, the astute umpires, able to discern the precise location where the ball had become lodged, steadfastly refused to declare it as 'lost'.

Next, an individual brought out a rifle to dislodge the ball from its position. After numerous shots missing the target, the ball was eventually shot down and brought to the ground. However, nobody managed to catch the ball before it made contact with the ground.

The story further continues by mentioning that the batsmen had accumulated a staggering 286 runs by that point, setting a new world record for the highest number of runs scored off a single delivery.

Reality or fiction?

It is crucial to acknowledge that there is no solid evidence to substantiate the occurrence of this event.

Although the news received coverage in various regions, the Gazette was cited as the primary source. The Australian media, however, expressed considerable skepticism, with the Western Mail dismissing it as an "enormous fairy tale."

Scoring 286 runs on the pitch equates to traversing nearly 6 kilometers while retrieving the ball from the tree. This scenario appears illogical, yet it persists as an extraordinary tale.