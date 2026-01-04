THIS 28-year-old century-maker set to step in if vice-captain Shreyas Iyer misses IND vs NZ ODIs

A fitness cloud hangs over Shreyas Iyer ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series, prompting selectors to keep a close watch on alternatives. A 28-year-old century-maker has been put on standby and could earn a call-up if the vice-captain fails to get fitness clearance in time.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand on Saturday (January 3), naming Shreyas Iyer as vice-captain. However, the Indian cricket board made it clear that the participation of the Mumbai-based batter hinges on his fitness clearance.

Iyer has not participated in any competitive matches since sustaining an injury while fielding on October 25, 2025, during an ODI against Australia in Sydney on that same date.

As per the latest updates, Iyer is scheduled to play a Vijay Hazare Trophy match for Mumbai on Tuesday (January 6) in Jaipur against Himachal Pradesh to demonstrate his fitness. If he receives clearance, he will be promptly sent to Vadodara to join the India squad ahead of the first ODI on January 11. Should there still be concerns regarding his fitness, he will compete in another Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Punjab in Jaipur on January 8 before joining the India team.

According to Cricbuzz, if Iyer does not obtain fitness clearance for the New Zealand ODIs, the selectors will include Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad.

“In the unlikely event of Iyer not getting clearance, the selectors will draft Ruturaj Gaikwad into the squad. But the chances of that are very remote," the report read.

Gaikwad, who typically bats in the top order, played at No. 4 for India in the first two ODIs against South Africa in November-December 2025, scoring 8 and 105 runs. Despite his century in his last international appearance, the 28-year-old right-handed batter was not selected for India’s ODI squad.

Currently, Gaikwad is participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Maharashtra, where he is also the captain. In his last two Elite Group C matches, he scored 124 and 66 against Uttarakhand and Mumbai, respectively, in Jaipur.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

