According to a recent report, a prominent Indian cricketer brought 27 bags with him on his tour of Australia, totaling 250 kilograms. Among these bags were 17 bats.

Significant changes have occurred in Indian cricket as a result of Team India's recent poor performance in Australia, which cost them the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy. A ten-year drought for a Test series win in Australia came to an end with this loss, and some top players' futures were called into question. Players were subjected to harsh criticism and scrutiny as a result of the disarray caused by leaked conversations from the dressing room. Ravichandran Ashwin declared his retirement, and Gautam Gambhir's coaching career took a turn for the worst.

Amidst the drama surrounding the team during and after the tour, Indian cricket moved forward, albeit with a change in approach. The BCCI set a stringent 10-point rule that players must abide by in an effort to instill more discipline in them. Important points included limitations on family travel and the requirement to play domestic cricket. It is interesting to note that a little-known regulation restricted players' luggage weight to 150 kg. A player who allegedly brought 250 kg of luggage to Australia prompted this decision.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the unnamed player in question traveled with 27 bags, some belonging to family members and personal assistants. His own luggage included 17 bats, underscoring his role as a batter. The excessive baggage forced the BCCI to cover the extra costs of transporting these items within Australia, and while the exact amount remains undisclosed, it is believed to be quite significant.

The report indicates that this trend has influenced other players on the tour, prompting some to adopt similar practices. Consequently, the BCCI has opted to enforce stricter regulations, restricting players traveling abroad to a maximum of 150 kg of luggage. Any additional baggage will now be the player's responsibility to pay for.

These new guidelines will take effect with the Champions Trophy. Players have been informed that their families will not be permitted to travel with them to Dubai, as their stay will be limited to 25 days.

Under the new rules, families can only accompany players on tours that last 45 days or more, and for a maximum of two weeks. This means that during India's upcoming tour of England, individuals like Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh – the wives of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are frequently seen cheering for their partners during matches – will have the opportunity to join the team.

