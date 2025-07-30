261 official IPL 2025 jerseys get stolen from BCCI office in Wankhede Stadium worth Rs...

A security guard stole over 250 official IPL 2025 jerseys worth in lakhs from the headquarters of BCCI, located in Wankhede Stadium. Know the whole story.

In a bizarre incident, a 40-year-old security guard has been arrested for stealing an entire carton, consisting of 261 official IPL 2025 jersey, from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The accused has been identified as Farooque Aslam Khan, who stole these jerseys worth Rs 6.52 lakh, roughly Rs 2500 each. The jersey heist reportedly took place on June 13 but came to light when a recent stock audit exposed missing items.

Why did security guard steal IPL jerseys?

As per Mumbai Police, the accused was addicted to online gambling, and to fund his habit, he decided to sell these IPL jerseys online. As per a report, the accused contacted a Haryana-based jersey dealer through social media and couriered these stolen jerseys to him.

Recovery of stolen IPL jerseys

Out of the 261 IPL jerseys, Mumbai Police have managed to recover just 50 so far. Even the Haryana jersey dealer is also being investigated, who claims that he was unaware of the fact that these official jerseys were stolen.

''We are investigating whether the dealer had any prior knowledge about the stolen nature of the goods. So far, we’re verifying the guard’s claim that he lost the money from the sale to gambling,'' the report claimed, quoting a police official.

BCCI also filed a formal police complaint at the Marine Drive Police Station on July 17, after verifying CCTV footage featuring the security guard carrying a large carton out of the building.