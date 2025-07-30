261 official IPL 2025 jerseys get stolen from BCCI office in Wankhede Stadium worth Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'I never liked that model, I believe...'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine before UN unless..., discusses issue with Donald Trump

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV

DNA TV Show: Putin’s security guards spotted with high-tech anti-drone weapon amid rising drone threats

Amitabh Bachchan learns how to use Instagram at 82, see viral video

Who was Meghnad Desai? Eminent Indian-origin economist dies at 85, played key role in...

US to introduce new visa rules, makes strict norms for..., applicable from...,what Indians should know?

New Income Tax Bill 2025 to change tax rates on LTCG? I-T dept said this

PM Modi makes BIG statement during speech in Parliament, says, 'No world leader...'

BCCI approves India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? Here's the truth

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT: 'I never liked that model, I believe...'

Aamir Khan reveals why he decided not to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine before UN unless..., discusses issue with Donald Trump

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says Britain will recognize state of Palestine be

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2 premiere episode review: Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay's show wallops nostalgia, Ekta Kapoor might bring back glory to TV

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi S2: Smriti, Amar's show wallops nostalgia

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen

HomeCricket

CRICKET

261 official IPL 2025 jerseys get stolen from BCCI office in Wankhede Stadium worth Rs...

A security guard stole over 250 official IPL 2025 jerseys worth in lakhs from the headquarters of BCCI, located in Wankhede Stadium. Know the whole story.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 12:01 AM IST

261 official IPL 2025 jerseys get stolen from BCCI office in Wankhede Stadium worth Rs...
Over 250 official IPL jerseys get stolen in Mumbai

TRENDING NOW

In a bizarre incident, a 40-year-old security guard has been arrested for stealing an entire carton, consisting of 261 official IPL 2025 jersey, from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The accused has been identified as Farooque Aslam Khan, who stole these jerseys worth Rs 6.52 lakh, roughly Rs 2500 each. The jersey heist reportedly took place on June 13 but came to light when a recent stock audit exposed missing items.

 

Why did security guard steal IPL jerseys?

 

As per Mumbai Police, the accused was addicted to online gambling, and to fund his habit, he decided to sell these IPL jerseys online. As per a report, the accused contacted a Haryana-based jersey dealer through social media and couriered these stolen jerseys to him.

 

Recovery of stolen IPL jerseys

 

Out of the 261 IPL jerseys, Mumbai Police have managed to recover just 50 so far. Even the Haryana jersey dealer is also being investigated, who claims that he was unaware of the fact that these official jerseys were stolen.

 

''We are investigating whether the dealer had any prior knowledge about the stolen nature of the goods. So far, we’re verifying the guard’s claim that he lost the money from the sale to gambling,'' the report claimed, quoting a police official.

 

BCCI also filed a formal police complaint at the Marine Drive Police Station on July 17, after verifying CCTV footage featuring the security guard carrying a large carton out of the building. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Barabanki stampede: At least 2 dead, several injured at Avsaneshwar temple; here's what happened
Barabanki stampede: At least 2 dead, several injured at Avsaneshwar temple; here
Mercedez-Benz, Microsoft collaborate to launch in-motion video call for online meetings, netizens slam move call it...
Mercedez-Benz, Microsoft collaborate to launch in-motion video call for online m
UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply, eligibility, last date, and more
UPSC EPFO 2025 recruitment begins for 230 vacancies; check steps to apply
Jasprit Bumrah to play in 5th Test vs England? Head coach Gautam Gambhir gives BIG update on bowler's availability
Jasprit Bumrah to play in 5th Test vs England? Head coach Gautam Gambhir gives B
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill likely to make THESE 4 changes in Playing XI for Oval Test against England
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill likely to make THESE 4 changes in Playing XI
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investmen
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, trophy room, private temple, and luxury garage
Step inside Virender Sehwag’s Rs 130 crore Delhi mansion with 12 lavish rooms, t
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
Like Ahaan Panday, these Bollywood stars have private Instagram handles
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE