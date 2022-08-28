Search icon
'24 Carat Gold': Netizens react to Hardik Pandya's game changing spell versus Pakistan

Hardik Pandya delivered a stunning spell against Pakistan, as he picked up crucial wickets and netizens were overjoyed with the all-rounder's show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

Hardik Pandya proved to be the game changer with his 3-wicket spell

Hardik Pandya has been a crucial addition to Team India ever since he made his comeback after IPL 2022. Not only did he help Gujarat Titans (GT) win their maiden IPL title, but he has been putting in spectacular performances for India in recent months as well. 

Against Pakistan, the all-rounder rose to the occasion as he chipped in with three wickets, dismissing the danger man Mohammad Rizwan first, followed by the Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah's wickets as well in quick succession. 

Hardik finished his spell with the figures of 3/25, and proved to be a game-changer, he provided India with the crucial wicket of Rizwan, just when the Men in Green appeared to be pulling away with the match. 

READ| 'Ek nahi, aadhi team out ho gayi', react netizens as Babar Azam loses his wicket after scoring 10 runs

Netizens meanwhile were overjoyed with the all-rounder's display, and particularly since it came against Pakistan. 

Check how netizens reacted to Hardik Pandya's spell:

READ| Watch: Wasim Akram lashes out at broadcasters on-air for showing wrong Pakistani team

Not just Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also breathing fire as he registered the best figures by an Indian in the T20I format against Pakistan, with his spell of 4 for 26. 

The bowlers helped India restrict Pakistan to a total of 147 runs, with Pandya and Bhuvneswar the heroes with the ball. Onto the Indian batsmen to score 148 and register another win for India. 

MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
