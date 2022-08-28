'24 Carat Gold': Netizens react to Hardik Pandya's game changing spell versus Pakistan

Hardik Pandya proved to be the game changer with his 3-wicket spell

Hardik Pandya has been a crucial addition to Team India ever since he made his comeback after IPL 2022. Not only did he help Gujarat Titans (GT) win their maiden IPL title, but he has been putting in spectacular performances for India in recent months as well.

Against Pakistan, the all-rounder rose to the occasion as he chipped in with three wickets, dismissing the danger man Mohammad Rizwan first, followed by the Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah's wickets as well in quick succession.

Hardik finished his spell with the figures of 3/25, and proved to be a game-changer, he provided India with the crucial wicket of Rizwan, just when the Men in Green appeared to be pulling away with the match.

Netizens meanwhile were overjoyed with the all-rounder's display, and particularly since it came against Pakistan.

Check how netizens reacted to Hardik Pandya's spell:

A fit Hardik Pandya is 24 carat Gold. Key to India’s fortunes in this format. #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 28, 2022

What a spell by Hardik Pandya, one of the MVPs in limited overs in world cricket, 3 for just 25 runs from 4 overs against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/gKP7RsBAfX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya Has Became Jacques Kallis Under The Captaincy Of Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/BtS3hd2v0S August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya, I joked a lot in your absence last year. But I never doubted. Take my apology. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya backs himself. When he is fit, he changes the balance of any team he is in! Magnificent today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2022

Pakistanis giving away wickets to Hardik Pandya: pic.twitter.com/zaV8eOzGJm — a (@Abbasayy) August 28, 2022

Not just Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was also breathing fire as he registered the best figures by an Indian in the T20I format against Pakistan, with his spell of 4 for 26.

The bowlers helped India restrict Pakistan to a total of 147 runs, with Pandya and Bhuvneswar the heroes with the ball. Onto the Indian batsmen to score 148 and register another win for India.