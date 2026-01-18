232-year-old record broken in Karachi as PTV defend 40 runs; Shan Masood's team bowled out for 37

A stunning 232-year-old record was broken in Karachi as PTV successfully defended just 40 runs in a Pakistan domestic cricket match. Shan Masood’s team suffered a shocking collapse, getting bowled out for 37 in one of the most extraordinary low-scoring games in cricket history.

A historic 232-year-old first-class cricket record was shattered during the President's Trophy in Karachi, Pakistan. In this match, the Pakistan Television (PTV) team successfully defended a target of 40 runs against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

SNGPL, led by Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood, managed to score only 37 runs, resulting in a narrow defeat by 2 runs. The President's Trophy has been ongoing in Pakistan since December 28, 2025, with the tournament's final, featuring 8 teams, scheduled for February 12.

First Class (FC) cricket matches, which are played over 4 to 5 days with a red ball, have never seen a team defend a mere 40 runs until now. The previous record was set 232 years ago in 1794 when the Oldfield team defended 41 runs against MCC at Lord's, where MCC was bowled out for just 34 runs.

In the match held in Karachi, PTV batted first and scored 166 runs. SNGPL responded with 238 runs in their first innings, establishing a lead of 72 runs. However, the pitch conditions worsened after two innings, leading PTV to score only 111 runs in their second innings, setting SNGPL a target of 40 runs.

Under the captaincy of Shan Masood, SNGPL was all out for 37 runs, with Masood failing to score. Saifullah Bangash contributed 14 runs, but no other player reached double digits. PTV's left-arm spinner Ali Usman delivered an outstanding performance, taking 6 wickets for just 9 runs, while fast bowler Amad Butt claimed 4 wickets.

This year's President's Trophy has seen many low-scoring matches. With this victory, PTV climbed to the second position in the points table, while SNGPL fell to third. PTV has won 3 out of 4 matches, whereas SNGPL has secured 2 wins. The final match will take place on February 12 between the top two teams in the points table, with a total of 8 teams participating in the tournament.

Also read| Daryl Mitchell creates history, becomes first player to achieve major record against India with fourth ODI century