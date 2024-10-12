Winning the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bat first, a decision that proved to be a wise one.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad bore witness to a remarkable display of batting prowess as Team India achieved a monumental record in the T20 format against Bangladesh. This match marked a historic milestone, with the Indian batsmen not only showcasing their exceptional hitting abilities but also setting the highest score ever recorded in T20 history, largely due to outstanding performances from key players such as Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav.

Winning the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav chose to bat first, a decision that proved to be a wise one. Team India concluded their innings with a breathtaking total, surpassing their previous record of 260 runs set against Sri Lanka in 2017. Notably, this match marked the third occasion where Team India surpassed the 250-run mark in T20 matches, highlighting their dominance in the shortest format of the game.

Right from the start, the Indian batsmen exhibited an aggressive approach, reaching the 100-run mark in just 7.1 overs and surpassing 150 runs within 10 overs. The team achieved the fastest milestones in T20 cricket history with 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs, solidifying their reputation as one of the most explosive batting lineups. This historic score also establishes Team India as the highest-scoring full-time Test nation in T20 cricket.

Leading the charge in this batting onslaught was Sanju Samson, who not only posted an outstanding score but also secured his maiden century in T20 cricket. Samson amassed an impressive 111 runs off just 46 balls, striking 11 boundaries and 8 sixes during his explosive innings. He reached his century in a remarkable 40 deliveries, marking the second-fastest T20 century by an Indian player.

Suryakumar Yadav played a pivotal role in the match, contributing 75 runs from just 35 balls, which included 8 fours and 5 sixes. After the dismissal of these key players, Hardik Pandya and Ryan Parag stepped up to maintain the momentum and keep the scoreboard ticking. Ryan Parag showcased his talent with a quickfire 34 runs from 13 balls, hitting 1 four and 4 sixes, while Hardik Pandya impressed with a rapid 47 runs off 18 balls, further bolstering the team's total.

The bowling attack from Bangladesh struggled throughout the innings, as none of their bowlers were able to contain the relentless run flow, resulting in each of them having an economy rate of over 11 runs.

