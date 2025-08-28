Add DNA as a Preferred Source
22 runs in 1 ball: RCB star achieves unbelievable feat in CPL 2025

His explosive innings included an unbeaten 73 runs off 34 balls, showcasing his powerful hitting and solid form after his impressive IPL 2025 season with RCB where he scored a joint-second fastest half-century in IPL history.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 28, 2025, 06:58 PM IST

22 runs in 1 ball: RCB star achieves unbelievable feat in CPL 2025
Romario Shepherd, the tall all-rounder from the West Indies, dazzled in the IPL 2025 with his powerful hitting for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He achieved a remarkable 14-ball half-century for RCB against the Chennai Super Kings, marking the joint-second fastest half-century in IPL history. In addition to his batting prowess, he also proved to be a valuable bowler. However, what he accomplished in the Caribbean Premier League while playing for the Guyana Amazon Warriors against the St Lucia Kings on Tuesday surpassed even his own high standards.

Coming in at No. 7, Shepherd scored 73 runs off just 34 balls for GAW. Yet, the events that unfolded on the third ball of the 15th over were beyond anyone's wildest dreams. Oshane Thomas, the bowler, had a day to forget as the third ball of the 15th over was first called a no-ball and then a wide. Following that, Thomas bowled another no-ball, which Shepherd punished with a six. He was granted another free-hit due to the no-ball and hit another six. To the dismay of St Lucia, that ball was also a no-ball, and Shepherd struck yet another six off the legal delivery. The sequence of runs was astonishing — 1nb, 1w, 7nb, 7nb, 6 — resulting in a total of 22 runs off just one legal delivery.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a recent match against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, Romario Shepherd made a late but impactful contribution, scoring an unbeaten 25 runs off only eight balls, helping the Warriors finish strong. They accumulated 145 runs in the last nine overs, with 41 runs coming from the final two overs alone. Veteran spinner Imran Tahir showcased his skills with a remarkable five-wicket haul, leading the Guyana Amazon Warriors to a commanding 83-run victory over the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in a rain-affected Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match at North Sound on Saturday.

Karima Gore attempted to keep the scoreboard moving with a rapid 31 runs off just 14 balls, but after Romario Shepherd took his wicket in the fifth over, the innings started to collapse.

The 46-year-old captain Imran Tahir delivered a spellbinding performance, beginning with a double-wicket maiden in the seventh over, where he dismissed Shakib Al Hasan and captain Imad Wasim. By skillfully mixing his signature googlies with intelligent flight, Tahir dismantled the middle order, causing the Falcons to tumble from 77/3 to 116/8 in a flash. He concluded with remarkable figures of 5/21, marking his best performance in the CPL, as the Falcons were all out for 128 in just 15.2 overs.

Also read| Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami's straightforward reply goes viral

