2027 ODI World Cup to begin on Gandhi Jayanti? ICC reportedly plans special tribute

The 2027 ODI World Cup could begin on October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti as the ICC reportedly considers a special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The proposed opening date would add a symbolic touch to the tournament which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is looking to honor Mahatma Gandhi by starting next year’s ODI World Cup on October 2, according to a report. That day, celebrated in India as Gandhi Jayanti, marks the birthday of the man who led the country’s freedom movement. It’s a meaningful gesture—Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa, one of the host nations for the tournament, alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Cricbuzz reports that the ICC wants to pay tribute to Gandhi, known worldwide for championing peace and non-violence, by aligning the World Cup’s opening ceremony with his birth anniversary. Gandhi’s deep connection to South Africa makes this choice stand out all the more. With the current global climate as tense as it is, this move sends a particularly strong message.

"Evidently, the ICC intends to mark the commencement of the World Cup by coinciding it with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who also had strong links with South Africa. Gandhi, the architect of India's freedom movement, spent 21 years in South Africa, making the ICC's move a fitting tribute to a leader who is hailed as the Father of the Nation in India. There is certainly a powerful message in the ICC's plans at a time when the world order is increasingly polarised," the report said.

Earlier, Cricbuzz mentioned that the World Cup kick-off might land on October 8, with the first week set aside for warm-up matches. But now, it appears those plans are changing. The tournament will likely start on October 2, wrapping up with the final on November 21.

Fourteen teams will compete across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The South African venues include Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, Centurion in Tshwane, Newlands in Cape Town, Kingsmead in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha, Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, Boland Park in Paarl, and Buffalo Park in KuGompo City (formerly East London). In Zimbabwe, matches are set for Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, and Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls. The twelfth venue is Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Also read| Bangladesh become fastest Asian team to beat Australia in Australia, move past India in WTC points table