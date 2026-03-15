2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed retires from international cricket

Sarfaraz Ahmed has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing the curtain down on a memorable career. The former Pakistan captain famously led the team to the historic ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title and remained a key figure in Pakistan cricket for over a decade.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has declared his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of a nearly two-decade-long career that featured one of Pakistan's most unforgettable white-ball victories. The wicketkeeper-batter from Karachi, who debuted internationally in an ODI against India in Jaipur in November 2007, participated in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20Is, accumulating a total of 6164 runs, which includes six centuries and 35 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, Sarfaraz recorded 315 catches and 56 stumpings.

Sarfaraz also led Pakistan in 100 international matches across all formats: 50 ODIs, 37 T20Is, and 13 Tests. Under his captaincy, Pakistan achieved the No. 1 ranking in T20I cricket and set a world record with 11 consecutive T20I series wins.

"It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan," Sarfaraz said in a statement. "From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special.

"Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true. I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team. Seeing players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and others grow into match-winners during my captaincy is one of my proudest achievements.

"I would like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for the trust they placed in me over the years. Pakistan cricket has always been very close to my heart and I will continue to support the game in every possible way."

His time as captain is best remembered for leading Pakistan to victory at the 2017 Champions Trophy in England, where they defeated India in the final by 180 runs, breaking an eight-year dry spell without an ICC title. With this achievement, Sarfaraz became the only captain to guide Pakistan to ICC titles at both junior and senior levels, having previously led the team to the ICC U19 World Cup victory in 2006 in Sri Lanka - another tournament that concluded with a win over India in the final.

Sarfaraz also supported numerous cricketers at the start of their international journeys, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, and Shadab Khan.

In acknowledgment of his contributions, he received Pakistan's Pride of Performance award in 2018, making him the youngest captain in Pakistan's history to earn this distinction.

Sarfaraz's appearances in various formats decreased following the rise of Mohammad Rizwan. His last appearance in Pakistan colors was during the Perth Test in December 2023. He is now widely expected to assume coaching responsibilities with the national team as Pakistan prepares for another restructuring after a Super Eight exit in the recent T20 World Cup 2026.

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