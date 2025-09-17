2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp

The two were teammates for India and also played together in the IPL for the Deccan Chargers, where they secured the title in 2009 under the captaincy of Adam Gilchrist.

Two former Indian cricketers, renowned for their contributions to both the national team and the Indian Premier League, are poised to join the senior men's selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is led by Ajit Agarkar. For those unfamiliar, the BCCI had invited applications last month to fill two openings in the committee, following the departures of Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath. The two outgoing members represented the Central and South Zones, and it is anticipated that their replacements will come from the same regions.

According to a report from the Indian Express, pacer RP Singh (Central), who had a career with Uttar Pradesh, and spin bowler Pragyan Ojha (South), hailing from Hyderabad, have emerged as the leading candidates for inclusion in the five-member committee.

The information released indicates that the BCCI has received 'lukewarm responses' regarding the vacancies. The report mentions that former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar, along with Ashish Winston Zaidi from Uttar Pradesh and Shakti Singh from Himachal Pradesh, have also submitted applications.

RP Singh was a member of India's 2007 T20 World Cup squad. He participated in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for the national team, claiming 40, 69, and 15 wickets respectively, with his last appearance in 2011. On the other hand, Ojha played 24 Test matches, taking 113 wickets, and also appeared in 18 ODIs and six T20Is for the Men in Blue. The left-arm spinner's final match for the national team was during Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test in 2013 against the West Indies at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The two were teammates for India and also played together in the IPL for the Deccan Chargers, where they secured the title in 2009 under the captaincy of Adam Gilchrist. In fact, RP was the highest wicket-taker, earning the purple cap with 23 wickets, while Ojha was the second-highest wicket-taker for the Chargers with 18 scalps.

Also read| PCB-ICC standoff eases? Pakistan claims match referee Andy Pycroft 'apologised' for IND-PAK handshake incident in Asia Cup 2025