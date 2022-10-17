‘2007 final ke baad…’: Misbah-ul-Haq recalls epic fail against India in T20 World Cup final

Misbah ul Haq got out while trying to play the scoop and India won the World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq reminisced about his knock in the 2007 T20 World Cup final against India at Wanderers in Johannesburg. Misbah scored 43 runs off 38 balls with four sixes in a thrilling run chase at the iconic venue, but it wasn't enough to get the Men in Green over the line.

Misbah tried to ramp Joginder Sharma through the fine-leg region with Pakistan needing six runs off the last four balls and one wicket in hand, but didn't get the time right. Sreesanth took the catch at short fine-leg and celebrated India's triumph by throwing the ball up in the air.

Wasim Akram, a former fast bowler, expressed amazement after seeing Misbah attempt a hazardous shot under pressure at that point in time.

READ| Watch: Suryakumar Yadav says 'Maarne ka mood nahi ho raha', after scoring half-century against Australia

"This is a million-dollar question. How come...okay I understand that you are the most experienced, you know your game and you know your weakness and strength. But in our cricket, I have never seen anyone hit a reverse lap or sweep shot. I know they do hit got cricketing shots, towards mid-on, mid-off, square leg and mid-wicket...," Akram was quoted as saying.

In reply, Misbah said that he stopped playing that shot after Pakistan lost to India in the final. "Mere baad marna chordh diya hain inhone. 2007 final ke baad," Misbah said.

"Oh...now I remember," Akram said.

"Logon ne dekha ki isko jeene nehin de rahein hain toh humbhi nehin marenge. Jo 15 chauke maare they woh kisiko yaad nehin. Maine zindagi mein woh shot kabhi miss nehin kiya. Agar mein samne marta, udhr bhi toh fielders the. Agar spinner bowl kar raha he and fine leg circle me khadi hain, main uske upr se maar sakta tha, woh bhi flight bowl ko. Mera execution hi galat thi," Misbah added.

Pakistan were bowled out for 152 in 19.3 overs after being asked to chase 158. Irfan Pathan was named Player of the Match for taking three key wickets, including Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi, and Yasir Arafat.

READ| T20 World Cup: KL Rahul shuts strike rate debate, smashes 57 off 33 balls in warm-up match versus Australia