CRICKET

'2 kaudi ki team': Pakistan brutally trolled after last-over win over Netherlands in tournament opener

In the opening game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 3 wickets and three balls to spare. Following the game, the Salman Ali Agha-led side are getting brutally slammed on social media for their poor performance at the world stage.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

'2 kaudi ki team': Pakistan brutally trolled after last-over win over Netherlands in tournament opener
Pakistan beat the Netherlands in a last-over thriller by 3 wickets
In the opening game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 3 wickets and just three balls to spare, avoiding another upset at the world stage. Batting first, the Men in Orange posted 147 runs on the board before being bowled out on the second last ball of the 20th over.

Chasing a below-par target, the Salman Ali Agha-led Men in Green struggled throughout their innings, and at one point, they went from 100/5 to 114/7. In the final two overs, Pakistan required 29 runs off 12 balls, and it was the second ball of the 19th over when Faheen Ashraf was dropped, bringing his side back into the game. In the end, the match ended in favour of Pakistan, but fans were in no mood to spare the former T20I champions for their poor performance against an associate nation at the global stage.

Take a look at some of the hilarious posts on X

