'2 kaudi ki team': Pakistan brutally trolled after last-over win over Netherlands in tournament opener

In the opening game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 3 wickets and three balls to spare. Following the game, the Salman Ali Agha-led side are getting brutally slammed on social media for their poor performance at the world stage.

Batting first, the Men in Orange posted 147 runs on the board before being bowled out on the second last ball of the 20th over.

Chasing a below-par target, the Salman Ali Agha-led Men in Green struggled throughout their innings, and at one point, they went from 100/5 to 114/7. In the final two overs, Pakistan required 29 runs off 12 balls, and it was the second ball of the 19th over when Faheen Ashraf was dropped, bringing his side back into the game. In the end, the match ended in favour of Pakistan, but fans were in no mood to spare the former T20I champions for their poor performance against an associate nation at the global stage.

Take a look at some of the hilarious posts on X

Netherlands lost bcoz of taking Babar wicket — lokesh logu (@lokiMSD93) February 7, 2026

BIG UPSET

Shocker in the very first match of T20 world cup 2026, Pakistan beats mighty Netherlands by 3 wickets in the final over #PAKvsNED #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/ulx1Ru72qq — (@OnlyTendulkar) February 7, 2026

Babar another stinker on world stage which almost costed pak against netherlands of all



How he is still a cult figure in pak is mystery February 7, 2026

Seriously? This Pakistan team thinks that WC is incomplete without them? 2 kaudi ki team Pakistan.#PAKvsNED — Vinayak Dubey (@vinayvaani) February 7, 2026