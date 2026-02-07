Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes most watched film on Netflix globally; ranks top in Pakistan, Gulf nations depite ban
Who is Ritu Tawde? 2-time Ghatkopar corporator set to be BJP's second-ever Mumbai mayor
'2 kaudi ki team': Pakistan brutally trolled after last-over win over Netherlands in tournament opener
'Thok diya dushmano ko': Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India's U19 Cricket World Cup victory, says 'we are not third world'
Uttar Pradesh: Yamuna City to get Rs 3.5 lakh crore AI hub near Noida Airport, here's all you need to know
Delhi Police arrest Jal Board sub-contractor in Janakpuri pit death; FIR registered for fatal negligence
T20 World Cup 2026: Badshah, Nora Fatehi, Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, Sivamani to perform at opening ceremony
Zee Samvad Real Heroes Awards 2026: Sonu Sood shares advice for parents after Ghaziabad minor sisters' suicide case | Exclusive
Vaibhav Suryavanshi can't make senior India debut, even if BCCI pushes for it, here's why
Smriti Mandhana's mother targets Palash Muchhal, takes dig at him after daughter’s WPL win, netizens call her 'savage aunty' after post goes viral, watch
CRICKET
In the opening game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 3 wickets and three balls to spare. Following the game, the Salman Ali Agha-led side are getting brutally slammed on social media for their poor performance at the world stage.
In the opening game of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by 3 wickets and just three balls to spare, avoiding another upset at the world stage. Batting first, the Men in Orange posted 147 runs on the board before being bowled out on the second last ball of the 20th over.
Chasing a below-par target, the Salman Ali Agha-led Men in Green struggled throughout their innings, and at one point, they went from 100/5 to 114/7. In the final two overs, Pakistan required 29 runs off 12 balls, and it was the second ball of the 19th over when Faheen Ashraf was dropped, bringing his side back into the game. In the end, the match ended in favour of Pakistan, but fans were in no mood to spare the former T20I champions for their poor performance against an associate nation at the global stage.
Netherlands lost bcoz of taking Babar wicket— lokesh logu (@lokiMSD93) February 7, 2026
BIG UPSET— (@OnlyTendulkar) February 7, 2026
Shocker in the very first match of T20 world cup 2026, Pakistan beats mighty Netherlands by 3 wickets in the final over #PAKvsNED #WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/ulx1Ru72qq
Babar another stinker on world stage which almost costed pak against netherlands of all
How he is still a cult figure in pak is mystery— (@finehaihum) February 7, 2026
Seriously? This Pakistan team thinks that WC is incomplete without them? 2 kaudi ki team Pakistan.#PAKvsNED— Vinayak Dubey (@vinayvaani) February 7, 2026
Seriously? This Pakistan team thinks that WC is incomplete without them? 2 kaudi ki team Pakistan.#PAKvsNED— Vinayak Dubey (@vinayvaani) February 7, 2026