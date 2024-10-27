The 35-year-old's poor form in 2024 has been evident, with just 245 runs scored in 11 innings at an average of 27.22.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has recently commented on Virat Kohli's current struggles with form. Leading up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the former India captain has shown flashes of his batting prowess but has yet to reach his peak performance.

Chopra pointed out that Kohli has only scored two centuries in Test cricket in the last five years, with one of those centuries being achieved on a favorable batting pitch in Ahmedabad against Australia. Kohli's lackluster form is a significant concern heading into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, especially following India's recent home Test series loss to New Zealand.

"Is Virat Kohli's Test form a concern? He has scored only two centuries in the last five years. It's a concern if you see his numbers for the last five years and that was before the start of this Test match. He played only six innings in 2020 and had an average of 19. He played 19 innings in 2021 but had an average of 28, with no century," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"In 2022, he played 11 innings, again an average of 26, with no century. He did score two centuries in 2023 for sure, the average jumped to 55, but let's also remember that one century came in a drawn game on a flat pitch in Ahmedabad. You won't rate that too much. This year as well, he was going at an average of 32 in eight innings and now this Test match has also passed," Chopra further added.

Kohli's struggles in Test cricket continued as he fell victim to a low full toss on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Kohli entered the crease with India in need of a substantial innings, but his hopes of dazzling fans with his batting prowess were dashed when he was dismissed by Mitchell Santner.

The 35-year-old's poor form in 2024 has been evident, with just 245 runs scored in 11 innings at an average of 27.22 and only one half-century to his name. Since 2020, Kohli's numbers have declined significantly, with 1816 runs from 33 matches at an average of 33.01, including two centuries and nine fifties. His Test average has dropped from 54.97 in 2019 to 48.48 currently.

Among batters who have scored over 1000 runs since 2020, Kohli ranks 42nd in terms of average, with Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Joe Root of the 'Fab 4' club all surpassing him. Williamson leads the way with 2502 runs from 24 matches at an average of 64.15, followed by Root with 5367 runs at an average of 55.32, and Smith with 2521 runs at an average of 45.01. Kohli's struggles highlight the challenges he faces in regaining his form and consistency at the highest level of the game.

