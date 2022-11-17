Search icon
'2-3 months of IPL enough': Ravi Shastri questions extended breaks for Rahul Dravid, other support staff

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri has questioned why Rahul Dravid and other support staff members of the Indian team have been given extended breaks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 03:31 PM IST

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has questioned why Rahul Dravid and other staff members of the Indian team are being provided extensive breaks, such as the current one, with VVS Laxman set to chip in as the head coach in Dravid's absence during the New Zealand tour. 

This is not the first time Dravid and his support staff have been rested while Laxman and other staff members of the NCA have accompanied the Indian team. The Indian support staff led by Dravid had also missed India's tour of Zimbabwe as well as the home series against South Africa last month. 

Shastri feels that such breaks would affect the player-coach relationship, and he feels that a 2-3 month period break during the IPL should be enough for the Indian coach to have a rest. 

Speaking on the eve of the first T20I between India and New Zealand in a virtual press conference, Shastri said, "I do not believe is breaks, because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and I want to then, be in control of that team."

He further continued, "These breaks... what do you need that many breaks for to be honest? You get your 2-3 months of the IPL, that's enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands on, whoever he is."

While Rahul Dravid has been rested for the entire New Zealand leg, he will return to his duty when the Men in Blue will depart for Bangladesh along with Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey. Currently, Hrishikesh Kanitkar will serve in place of Rathour as India's batting coach, while Sairaj Bahutule will act as the interim bowling coach to fill the shoes of Mhambrey. 

India's tour of New Zealand consists of three T20Is and three ODIs, after which they will tour Bangladesh from December 4. 

