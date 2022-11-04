Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

1,W,W,W,1,1: Ireland's Josh Little bags stunning hat-trick in sensational over, video goes viral

Josh Little went down in history books as only the sixth player to bag a hat-trick in T20 World Cups.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

1,W,W,W,1,1: Ireland's Josh Little bags stunning hat-trick in sensational over, video goes viral
Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Ireland bowler Joshua Little etched his name in the history books with a stunning hat-trick against New Zealand on Friday. Little first got NZ skipper Kane Williamson who was caught on deep square leg by Gareth Delany. The 23-year-old pacer then stunned New Zealand, picking the dangerous finisher Jimmy Neesham with an lbw dismissal on a delivery that angled in. Mitchell Santner became the final scalp to complete the hat-trick as he was caught lbw, plumb in front. Little became only the sixth player in T20 World Cup history to bag a hat-trick. 

A video of the sensational spell was uploaded by the ICC on Instagram and soon went viral:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Little picked up the second hat-trick of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, UAE’s Chennai-born spinner Karthik Meiyappan had picked up a sensational hat-trick against Sri Lanka. Apart from Little and Meiyappan, only 4 other players have picked up hat-tricks at T20 World Cups. The list includes Australia’s Brett Lee, another Irishman Curtis Campher, South African Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

Little’s hat-trick restricted New Zealand for 185/6 in 20 overs after skipper Kane Williamson scored a welcome half-century. The Kiwis threatened to cross 200 before Little did the trick with his memorable 3 wickets for 3 runs over.

Follow live updates from T20 World Cup: LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match score and updates

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.