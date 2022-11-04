1,W,W,W,1,1: Ireland's Josh Little bags stunning hat-trick in sensational over, video goes viral

Photo: Twitter

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Ireland bowler Joshua Little etched his name in the history books with a stunning hat-trick against New Zealand on Friday. Little first got NZ skipper Kane Williamson who was caught on deep square leg by Gareth Delany. The 23-year-old pacer then stunned New Zealand, picking the dangerous finisher Jimmy Neesham with an lbw dismissal on a delivery that angled in. Mitchell Santner became the final scalp to complete the hat-trick as he was caught lbw, plumb in front. Little became only the sixth player in T20 World Cup history to bag a hat-trick.

A video of the sensational spell was uploaded by the ICC on Instagram and soon went viral:

Little picked up the second hat-trick of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, UAE’s Chennai-born spinner Karthik Meiyappan had picked up a sensational hat-trick against Sri Lanka. Apart from Little and Meiyappan, only 4 other players have picked up hat-tricks at T20 World Cups. The list includes Australia’s Brett Lee, another Irishman Curtis Campher, South African Kagiso Rabada and Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga.

Little’s hat-trick restricted New Zealand for 185/6 in 20 overs after skipper Kane Williamson scored a welcome half-century. The Kiwis threatened to cross 200 before Little did the trick with his memorable 3 wickets for 3 runs over.

Follow live updates from T20 World Cup: LIVE | New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup match score and updates