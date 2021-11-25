1st Test: Half-centurion Shubman Gill, steady Pujara take India to 82/1 before lunch

Team India opener Shubman Gill slammed his fourth half-century in Test matches as the hosts got off to a decent start after winning the toss in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday, November 25. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first on a good batting surface.

Openers Gill and Mayank Agarwal had to counter the swing early on from the New Zealand pacers. While they managed to get through the first half an hour, the latter, who looked tentative against the moving delivery was dismissed by the tall Kyle Jamieson for just 13 as the visitors got an early breakthrough.