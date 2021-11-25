Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

1st Test: Half-centurion Shubman Gill, steady Pujara take India to 82/1 before lunch

Team India lost just one wicket in the first session of the first day of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand in form of Mayank Agarwal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2021, 11:45 AM IST

1st Test: Half-centurion Shubman Gill, steady Pujara take India to 82/1 before lunch

Team India opener Shubman Gill slammed his fourth half-century in Test matches as the hosts got off to a decent start after winning the toss in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday, November 25. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first on a good batting surface.

Openers Gill and Mayank Agarwal had to counter the swing early on from the New Zealand pacers. While they managed to get through the first half an hour, the latter, who looked tentative against the moving delivery was dismissed by the tall Kyle Jamieson for just 13 as the visitors got an early breakthrough.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.