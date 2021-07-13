1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies of heart attack at 66

India's 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies of massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The former India cricket, who was also a member of the Kapil Dev-led World Cup-winning team was 66 years old.

Prayers for the peace of Yashpal Sharma Ji’s soul. A respected name in cricket fraternity and part of the 83 World Cup glory. Om Shanti #RestInPeace #yashpalsharma pic.twitter.com/yKkL09y0HE — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) July 13, 2021

The cricketer had a glittering career that spanned over the late '70s and the '80s. The former Punjab cricketer was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman.

During the 1983 World Cup, he was the top scorer for India in the semi-final against England. He smashed 61 runs and was also involved in a match-winning 92-run stand with Mohinder Amarnath for the third wicket. He followed that with another 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sandeep Patil.

In his 42 Tests, he scored 1606 runs at 33.45 which included 2 centuries and nine half-centuries. In his 37 ODIs, he scored 883 runs at 28.48 which included four half-centuries. He also had one wicket each in the two formats to his name.

Yashpal Sharma had also served as a national selector for a couple of years and was reappointed to the panel in 2008.

