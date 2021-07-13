1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies of heart attack at 66
The former Punjab cricketer was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman.
India's 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma dies of massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday. The former India cricket, who was also a member of the Kapil Dev-led World Cup-winning team was 66 years old.
Prayers for the peace of Yashpal Sharma Ji’s soul. A respected name in cricket fraternity and part of the 83 World Cup glory. Om Shanti #RestInPeace #yashpalsharma pic.twitter.com/yKkL09y0HE— Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) July 13, 2021
The cricketer had a glittering career that spanned over the late '70s and the '80s. The former Punjab cricketer was regarded as a gifted middle-order batsman.
During the 1983 World Cup, he was the top scorer for India in the semi-final against England. He smashed 61 runs and was also involved in a match-winning 92-run stand with Mohinder Amarnath for the third wicket. He followed that with another 63-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Sandeep Patil.
In his 42 Tests, he scored 1606 runs at 33.45 which included 2 centuries and nine half-centuries. In his 37 ODIs, he scored 883 runs at 28.48 which included four half-centuries. He also had one wicket each in the two formats to his name.
Yashpal Sharma had also served as a national selector for a couple of years and was reappointed to the panel in 2008.
