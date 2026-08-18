18 years of Virat Kohli: Incredible records that even die-hard fans may not know

Virat Kohli’s 18-year international journey is packed with records that often escape the spotlight. Let's take a look at such milestones by the 'Run Machine'.

Virat Kohli has completed 18 years in international cricket today, August 18, 2026. The beautiful journey of the Delhi boy began in 2008 with a 12-run knock against Sri Lanka. 18 years later, the former Indian skipper has one of the most celebrated cricketing careers, even after retiring from two formats, Tests and T20Is. Over the years, Kohli has grown a massive fan following, and his presence on the field during a game is a testament to it, as fans go berserk when they see jersey number 18.

On this occasion, let us take a deep dive into memory lane and check some of the incredible records that Kohli holds, often stays away from the spotlight.

Here are some lesser-known records that underline the international career of the 'Run Machine'.

Batter to cross 20,000 international runs in a decade

Virat Kohli is the only batter in the world to score more than 20,000 international runs in a span of 10 years. Between 2010 and 2019, Kohli amassed 20,960 international runs.

Sweeping major ICC awards

The year 2018 (with number 18) has been one of the most memorable years for Kohli, as he became the only player to win the ICC Cricketer of the Year, Test Player of the Year, and ODI Player of the Year awards in the same calendar year.

Most Player of the Series awards

So far in 18 years, Virat Kohli has earned 22 Player of the Series awards, which is the most by any cricketer in the world.

Over 900 ICC ratings across formats

Kohli is the only player to have crossed 900 ICC rating points in all three formats, Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

7 Test double centuries as skipper

In the red-ball format, Kohli has seven double centuries to his name while leading Team India, which is the highest tally by a captain. Not only this, he scored these seven double centuries in just 1,176 days, which is faster than Sir Don Bradman, who did it in 1,484 days.