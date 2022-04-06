Search icon
IPL 2022: 18-year-old Dewald Brevis shines on IPL debut for KKR, netizens hail 'Baby AB'

Dewald Brevis, Who is popularly known by the name of Baby AB has been applauded by the Netizens for his splendid knock against KKR.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Dewald Brevis, who got recognition all around the world during his stint at the recently concluded ICC U19 Cricket World Cup made his IPL debut today for Mumbai Indians in a game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He came to bat at the first down for the MI after they lost the important wicket to Rohit Sharma cheaply and from the word go, he smashed the ball all over the part in his small innings of 19 deliveries.

Dewald Brevis was given the name baby AB during the U19 CWC as he is well capable of playing the shots all around the ground. Today, in a match against KKR, he scored 29 runs in 19 deliveries which included 2 fours and 2 gigantic sixes.

Watching him bat, the Twitterati was in 'awe' of his performance and netizens expressed their thoughts on watching him bat. take a look.

Dewald Brevis scored 506 runs during the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup and was awarded as 'Man of the Tourmanet' and he was picked by Mumbai Indians during the mega auctions of the IPL 2022 for Rs 3 Crore. 

