16 Year Old Tanmay Manjunath creates history, scores 407 runs in 165 deliveries with 24 sixes

Tanmay plays for Sagar Cricket Club and a 50-50 overs inter district tournament was played in Shimoga, Karnataka.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 07:57 AM IST

Tanmay Manjunath

According to the reports, Tanmay, who hails from Sagar in Shimoga (Karnataka), scored 407 runs in a match of 50 overs. He played only 165 balls for this. Tanmay plays for Sagar Cricket Club and a 50-50 overs inter district tournament was played in Shimoga. In a similar match, Tanmay played this historic innings against Bhadravati NTCC team.

In this match between Sagar Cricket Club and Bhadravati played under Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the team scored 583 runs in 50 overs on the basis of the historic innings of Tanmay Manjunath. Tanmay is taking training from coach Nagendra Pandit at Nagendra Cricket Academy located in Sagar. Everyone is praising Manjunath’s fiery innings.

It is noteworthy that the biggest score in ODI cricket is in the name of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Hitman scored 264 runs in 173 balls against Sri Lanka. During this, 33 fours and 9 sixes were blown. Rohit has 3 double centuries in international cricket, while Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat of scoring the first double century for India in 2010. He was also the first male cricketer in the world to do so. After that many cricketers also scored double centuries.

