15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate washroom and changing space in England; Here's why

Rising Indian cricket star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to receive separate washroom and changing facilities during his upcoming tour of England. The ECB has confirmed special arrangements for the 15-year-old, sparking curiosity among fans about the unique decision.

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has to use a separate dressing room from his teammates during Team India’s tour of England. The reason? It’s all about the rules set by the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to protect Under-16 players.

Vaibhav won’t be isolated from the team, though. He’ll join the squad in team meetings and spend match time in the main dressing room. But for changing and showering, he has to use his own facilities. These rules will stay in place throughout the five-match T20 series in England. For the two games in Ireland, it’s not clear yet if the same arrangement stands.

This situation is unusual for cricket, but it’s not unheard of. Football clubs in England have done it before. Take Max Dowman from Arsenal—he had to use a separate changing room until his sixteenth birthday in December 2025.

So, what’s behind these strict rules for minors? Over the years, sports have had a painful history of cases involving sexual abuse and harassment, often in places where young athletes should’ve been safest—training centers, dorms, and especially dressing rooms. Scandals like these forced major organizations like FIFA and the International Olympic Committee to lay down strict policies: rules like barring one-on-one interactions behind closed doors and assigning separate locker rooms for young players.

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The stories are hard to read. In 2016, Andy Woodward spoke up about the abuse he suffered as a young footballer at Crewe Alexandra. Suddenly, hundreds of other former players—many from big clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea—came forward with similar stories. There’s the Larry Nassar case: the US gymnastics doctor abused more than 250 young women, including Olympic champions, over two decades. And in 2020, French figure skater Sarah Abitbol revealed that her coach raped her multiple times when she was just a teenager, while others around her looked the other way.

Safety is a top priority, and the ECB made it clear to The Guardian—they’re making sure the policy is followed during ICC events. The Indian team’s Team Liaison Officer and each venue’s safeguarding officers are keeping close contact. On top of that, Vaibhav’s parents will stay with him throughout the tour and share the same hotel as the Indian team. That’s not standard practice, but the ECB made an exception because of Vaibhav’s age.

The BCCI is covering all travel and accommodation costs for Vaibhav’s parents. BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia said so himself: the board is taking no chances.

Vaibhav isn’t a stranger to senior teams, either. He’s spent time in dressing rooms with the Bihar team, Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and India-A during the recent Sri Lanka Tri-Series.

The safeguarding policy exists to shield young players from abuse, bullying, and harm, so they have a safe space to play and grow.

If Vaibhav gets his first cap on this tour or at the Asian Games, he’ll become India’s youngest debutant—snatching the record from both Shafali Verma, who played her first match at 15 years and 239 days, and Sachin Tendulkar, who started at 16 years and 205 days.

He’s already in the record books—at 15 years and 71 days, he’s the youngest ever picked for Team India. By comparison, Shafali got her first call-up at 15 years and 220 days, and Sachin at 16 years and 194 days.

First up, India faces Ireland in two T20s in Belfast on June 26 and 28. Then, the England tour kicks off, with five T20s scheduled in Chester-le-Street (July 1), Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9), and Southampton (July 11), plus three ODIs after that.

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