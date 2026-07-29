15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone vice-captain for Duleep Trophy, set to oversee veterans like Mohammed Shami

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise continued after the 15-year-old was named East Zone vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy. Led by Ishan Kishan, the youngster will have a leadership role over seasoned campaigners, including India pace spearhead Mohammed Shami.

East Zone has rolled out its squad for the 2026-27 Duleep Trophy season, and there are a few talking points right away. Ishan Kishan will lead the side as captain, while 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi steps in as vice-captain — a big job for someone so young.

Sooryavanshi’s rise has been fast. Earlier this month, he made his India debut in Manchester during the second T20I against England. Then, over the weekend in Harare, he blasted 81 runs off 49 balls against Zimbabwe — his best effort yet. His run of form in Zimbabwe didn’t go unnoticed either, earning him both Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards. It’s clear the domestic selectors are behind him, especially now that he has a leadership role.

Looking at his numbers in first-class cricket, Sooryavanshi’s still finding his feet. He’s played eight matches and scored 207 runs at an average of 17.25. Highest score so far? 93. His last appearance in the format was for Bihar against Meghalaya in the Ranji Plate League last year.

The team isn’t short on experience. Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar, both Test players, are in the mix. Missing, though, are Riyan Parag and Akash Deep — both are recovering from surgery right now. Akash Deep underwent a back procedure, while Parag is on the mend after shoulder surgery post-IPL 2026.

Up at the top, Abhimanyu Easwaran from Bengal brings a veteran presence and is likely to open the batting with Sooryavanshi. Easwaran’s resume is impressive: 113 first-class matches and the highest run tally in the squad. If they need to shuffle, Shikhar Mohan, who piled up 613 runs for Jharkhand in the last Ranji season, is available as a reserve opener.

Jharkhand players figure prominently in the lineup. Kishan looks set to keep wickets, but Kumar Kushagra is also an option. Jharkhand’s Virat Singh and spin all-rounder Anukul Roy made the team, too — Roy recently helped India A win the Tri-Series in Sri Lanka.

When it comes to fast bowling, Shami leads the way, supported by Mukesh Kumar and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal. Shahbaz Ahmed adds depth as a spin all-rounder. Rounding it out, Tripura’s Abhijit Sarkar is the lone representative from his state in this 15-man squad.

East Zone squad

Abhimanyu Easwaran (CAB), Sudip Kumar Gharami (CAB), Shahbaz Ahmed (CAB), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (CAB), Mohammed Shami (CAB), Mukesh Kumar (CAB), Ishan Kishan (C, JSCA), Kumar Kushagra (JSCA), Shikhar Mohan (JSCA), Anukul Roy (JSCA), Virat Singh (JSCA), Subhranshu Senapati (OCA), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (VC, BCA), Denish Das (ACA) and Abhijit Sarkar (TCA).

Standbyes: Ayush Loharuka (BCA), Sridam Paul (TCA), Sambit S Baral (OCA), Sharandeep Singh (JSCA) and Swastik Samal (OCA).

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