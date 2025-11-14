15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE by 148 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered one of the most destructive knocks of the Rising Stars Asia Cup, smashing 15 sixes and 11 fours in a blistering 42-ball 144. His explosive innings powered India A to a massive total, before the bowlers sealed a dominant 148-run win over UAE.

Emerging batting star Vaibhav Suryavanshi delivered a stunning performance, hitting a barrage of boundaries to achieve the joint-second fastest T20 century by an Indian, leading India A to a commanding 148-run victory over the UAE in their opening match of the Rising Stars Asia Cup.

The 14-year-old opener, who gained attention during the last IPL season, showcased his exceptional talent after India A chose to bat first. Suryavanshi scored an astonishing 144 runs off just 42 balls, featuring an incredible 15 sixes and 11 fours.

From the outset, Suryavanshi played aggressively, reaching his fifty in a mere 17 balls. He continued to accelerate, bringing up his century in a remarkable 32 balls, matching Rishabh Pant's 2018 record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian male. A standout moment in his innings was a 30-run over, highlighting his capacity to dismantle a bowling strategy on his own.

Suryavanshi’s unyielding onslaught, which came at a strike rate of 342.85, concluded in the 13th over, but the damage had already been inflicted. He formed a crucial partnership with Naman Dhir (34 off 23). Captain Jitesh Sharma then capped off the innings with a powerful performance, scoring an unbeaten 83 off 32 balls (including six sixes), helping India A reach an impressive total of 297/4 in 20 overs.

Facing a daunting target, the UAE struggled despite a valiant 63 off 41 balls from Sohaib Khan, as their chase failed to gain momentum. India A's bowlers exerted tight control, limiting the UAE to 149/7. Left-arm spinner Gurjapneet Singh stood out among the bowlers, taking 3 wickets for 18 runs in 3.3 overs, ensuring India A commenced their campaign with a resounding victory and a significant enhancement to their Net Run Rate.

Next, India A will take on Pakistan Shaheens in a crucial match on Sunday.

