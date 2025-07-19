14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, shatters Suresh Raina's massive record

During a recent Youth Test match against England, this young batting talent showed his skills in all areas. He became the youngest player ever to score a half-century and also take a wicket in the same game.

In the world of Indian cricket, there's excitement about a possible new star. A young player from Bihar named Vaibhav Suryavanshi, only 14 years old, has made a splash by setting a record. During a recent Youth Test match against England, this young batting talent showed his skills in all areas. He became the youngest player ever to score a half-century and also take a wicket in the same game.

He didn't do so well in the first innings, getting out with only 14 runs. But he came back strong in the second innings, scoring 56 runs quickly off just 44 balls. He also contributed by taking two important wickets with his smart left-arm spin bowling.

Suryavanshi's impressive all-around play allowed him to break a record that had been standing for more than ten years. The previous record holder was Mehidy Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh, who achieved the same feat at 15 years and 167 days old. What's even more amazing is that Suryavanshi is also the youngest player to have done this twice.

His performance puts him in a special group with players like former Indian star Suresh Raina. Raina also scored a fifty and took a wicket in a Youth Test against England back in 2002 when he was 15 years and 242 days old.

The match where Suryavanshi set this record was exciting, with both teams showing off their talented young players. India scored a large total of 540 runs in their first innings, thanks to a century by captain Ayush Mhatre, as well as half-centuries from Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu, Rahul Kumar, and RS Ambrish.

England responded with a score of 439. Rocky Flintoff, the son of the famous Andrew Flintoff, was their top scorer with 93 runs.

In the end, the match was set for a draw. England, needing 350 runs to win, managed to hold on and finished with 270 for 7. India wasn't able to get the last few wickets they needed. Even though the match didn't have a winner, the main highlight was Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He's a name that cricket fans will likely be hearing a lot more in the future.

