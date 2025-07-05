14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi breaks world record with blazing century vs England U19

In the ongoing youth ODI series against England U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has displayed remarkable form. Following scores exceeding 40 in the first two matches, he delivered a spectacular 86 off just 31 balls in the third encounter.

India’s rising star, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has made a significant impact on world cricket since his debut in the IPL (Indian Premier League) with the Rajasthan Royals. At just 14 years old, Suryavanshi showcased his talent by dominating some of the finest bowlers in the game during the IPL, and he appears to have carried that momentum into the current youth series between India U19 and England U19. With an outstanding performance, Suryavanshi achieved the fastest-known century in youth ODI history.

In the ongoing youth ODI series against England U19, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has displayed remarkable form. Following scores exceeding 40 in the first two matches, he delivered a spectacular 86 off just 31 balls in the third encounter. Moreover, the 14-year-old has capped off his performance with one of the finest innings of his young career.

During the fourth youth ODI of the series against England U19 at the County Ground, New Road, Worcester, on July 5, Suryavanshi opened the batting for his team. After the dismissal of captain Ayush Mhatre for five runs, Suryavanshi played a phenomenal innings, accumulating 143 runs from 78 balls. He reached his century in a mere 52 balls, marking the fastest century ever recorded in youth ODI history.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits a sublime 52-ball hundred at Visit Worcestershire New Road and ends out on 143 from 73 deliveries, with 23 boundaries @BCCI pic.twitter.com/xD3TWqEMnz — Worcestershire CCC (@WorcsCCC) July 5, 2025

Suryavanshi also made history as the youngest centurion in youth ODIs

In addition to achieving the fastest century in youth ODI history, at just 14 years and 100 days old, Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in this format. He surpassed the previous record held by Najmul Hossain Shanto, who scored a century in 2009 at the age of 14 years and 241 days.

In addition to Vaibhav's remarkable performance, Vihaan Malhotra also excelled in the match, scoring 129 runs off 121 balls, helping India U19 surpass a total of 330 runs in their first innings.

