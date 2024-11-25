Hailing from Bihar, Suryavanshi is a prodigy who has now etched his name in the IPL record books as the youngest player ever to be included in the auction list .

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history in Jeddah on Monday by becoming the youngest player in IPL history. At just 13 years and 243 days old, he was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 1.1 crore.

Hailing from Bihar, Suryavanshi is a prodigy who has now etched his name in the IPL record books as the youngest player ever to be included in the auction list in the tournament's 16-year history. He will also be the youngest player to feature in an IPL team roster.

Suryavanshi gained attention when he became the youngest batter to score an international century during a Youth Test match for India Under-19 against Australia U-19 in Chennai. His impressive innings of 104 runs off 62 balls set a new record for the fastest Youth Test hundred by an Indian and the second-fastest in the world.

Earlier this year, Suryavanshi caught the eye of cricket enthusiasts when he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar at the age of 12, solidifying his position as one of the youngest players to ever compete in India's prestigious First Class tournament.

