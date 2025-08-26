13 runs off one ball? Sanju Samson does the unthinkable in T20 ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits

Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...

Amid US Tariff row, THIS European country to hire 10 lakh Indian workers, details here

Want to study EV technology? THIS top college has launched online PG Diploma course; check fees, how to apply

Parineeti Chopra or Raghav Chadha, who's more richer? Difference in net worth between this duo will leave you shocked!

International Dog Day: 8 Bollywood celebs with their adorable furry friends

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Top 50 Wishes, messages, quotes to celebrate Bappa with loved ones

Jammu: 5 killed, 14 injured as landslide hits Vaishno Devi route amid heavy rain

Alia Bhatt loses cool after privacy breach of her new bungalow, WARNS legal action to fans, paps if..: 'Would you tolerate...'

Meet Shoaib Akhtar's doppelganger from Oman, who has similar features and bowling action, will play in Asia Cup 2025

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-watch shows on OTT platforms

Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-w

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink that helped her with acne, bloating: Check out its benefits

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur reveals her morning drink

Ratan Tata's TCS creates new AI and Services Transformation unit, to be headed by...

Ratan Tata's TCS creates new global AI unit, to be headed by...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeCricket

CRICKET

13 runs off one ball? Sanju Samson does the unthinkable in T20 ahead of Asia Cup 2025

In a match against Thrissur Titans in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), Sanju Samson not only smashed a blistering half-century but also did the unthinkable by scoring 13 runs off just one ball. Check out the video.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 05:56 PM IST

13 runs off one ball? Sanju Samson does the unthinkable in T20 ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Sanju Samson scored 89 off 46 balls against Thrissur Titans
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sanju Samson, Team India's star wicketkeeper and Rajasthan Royals skipper, on Tuesday did something which is one of a kind. He is currently making headlines for his blistering knock against Thrissur Titans in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), wherein he smashed 89 off 46 balls, including 9 maximums and four boundaries. This knock comes just two days after Sanju Samson slammed 121 off 51 balls in the 236-run chase. Coming back to his latest power-octane innings, he not only scored runs at nearly 200 strike rate but also did the unthinkable and scored 13 runs off just one ball for his team, Kochi Blue Tigers.

See the clip:

How did Samson pull off the unthinkable?

 

In the fifth over, spinner Sijomon Joseph overstepped the line and Samson hit it over extra cover for a six. The next ball (free hit) was also deposited into the stands by Samson, which technically added 13 runs on board in just one ball for Kochi Blue Tigers.

 

Meanwhile, Samson's batting order is also becoming one of the hottest topics among Indian fans, as in the first two matches of KCL 2025, the right-handed wicketkeeper batter came out to bat in the middle order but failed to churn out big numbers. Things changed for him after the previous game when he opened the innings for his team.

 

It will be interesting to see at what position Sanju Samson gets to play in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by the much-awaited clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan is working on 'better film' than Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara: 'Vo itna handsome hai...'
Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja says son Yashvardhan is working on 'better film'
'Thought I will play Ranji Trophy but...': Cheteshwar Pujara reveals what led to his sudden decision to retire from Indian cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara reveals what led to his sudden decision to retire from Indian
WATCH: Jammu and Kashmir cricketer dies in tragic road accident, CCTV captures chilling moment
WATCH: Jammu and Kashmir cricketer dies in tragic road accident
Meet Kamyaa Misra, who became IPS at 22, known as Bihar's Lady Singham, later resigned at 28 due to..., made big revelations about...
Meet Kamyaa Misra, who became IPS at 22, known as Bihar's Lady Singham...
Rubina Dilaik birthday: Inside Bigg Boss 14 winner's no-fuss skincare secrets fans can follow
Rubina Dilaik birthday: Inside Bigg Boss 14 winner's no-fuss skincare secrets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE