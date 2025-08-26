13 runs off one ball? Sanju Samson does the unthinkable in T20 ahead of Asia Cup 2025

In a match against Thrissur Titans in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), Sanju Samson not only smashed a blistering half-century but also did the unthinkable by scoring 13 runs off just one ball. Check out the video.

Sanju Samson, Team India's star wicketkeeper and Rajasthan Royals skipper, on Tuesday did something which is one of a kind. He is currently making headlines for his blistering knock against Thrissur Titans in the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL), wherein he smashed 89 off 46 balls, including 9 maximums and four boundaries. This knock comes just two days after Sanju Samson slammed 121 off 51 balls in the 236-run chase. Coming back to his latest power-octane innings, he not only scored runs at nearly 200 strike rate but also did the unthinkable and scored 13 runs off just one ball for his team, Kochi Blue Tigers.

See the clip:

How did Samson pull off the unthinkable?

In the fifth over, spinner Sijomon Joseph overstepped the line and Samson hit it over extra cover for a six. The next ball (free hit) was also deposited into the stands by Samson, which technically added 13 runs on board in just one ball for Kochi Blue Tigers.

Meanwhile, Samson's batting order is also becoming one of the hottest topics among Indian fans, as in the first two matches of KCL 2025, the right-handed wicketkeeper batter came out to bat in the middle order but failed to churn out big numbers. Things changed for him after the previous game when he opened the innings for his team.

It will be interesting to see at what position Sanju Samson gets to play in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, starting September 9. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10, followed by the much-awaited clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.