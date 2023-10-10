13 runs in 1 ball: Mitchell Santner achieves unthinkable during New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match

Headlines

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Can Kohli break Tendulkar's ODI runs record? Here's what ex-Aussie skipper Ponting says…

RBI bars this bank from onboarding new customers on mobile app

Delhi LG sanctions Arundhati Roy's prosecution for Kashmir remark

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

World mental health day: 7 Tips to keep your mind healthy and calm

Top 10 medical colleges in India; check fees

Batters who have scored century in ongoing World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Cricket

13 runs in 1 ball: Mitchell Santner achieves unthinkable during New Zealand vs Netherlands World Cup match

Mitchell Santner produced a clinical all-round show to match Yuvraj Singh's World Cup feat.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Despite their relatively low expectations going into the World Cup in India, New Zealand has emerged as a surprising force to be reckoned with. Known for their consistency in ICC tournaments across formats for nearly a decade, the Kiwis weren't considered top favorites this time around. Hindered by injuries and still haunted by their heart-wrenching runner-up finish in the previous World Cup, their odds of making it to the semi-finals were only favored by a handful of fans and pundits. However, as the tournament unfolded, New Zealand's performances have defied expectations.

After two matches in the tournament, New Zealand finds itself at the pinnacle of the points table, boasting a robust net run rate and a perfect record with two wins. They opened their campaign by triumphing over defending champions England. sweetly avenging their loss in the 2019 final. Following that, they comfortably dispatched the Netherlands, a team considered as a minnow in international cricket.

The hero of New Zealand's recent victory was none other than Mitchell Santner, who delivered a clinical all-round performance reminiscent of Yuvraj Singh's iconic World Cup exploits. However, the highlight of Santner's performance was an extraordinary feat with the hat, as he managed to score an astonishing 13 runs off a single ball.

This remarkable incident occurred on the final legal delivery of New Zealand's innings in Hyderabad when Netherlands' Bas de Leede was tasked with bowling to the left-handed batter, Santner anticipating a low full toss outside off, the hall unexpectedly slipped out of the bowler's hand and sailed over the waist. Seizing the opportunity, Santner smashed the delivery over deep midwicket for a resounding six. As it turned out to be a no-ball, Bus de Leede had to deliver the ball once more, but Santner comfortably cleared the long-on fence for another six De Leede was visibly frustrated with himself after conceding 21 runs in that over, especially since Santner had started it with a boundary.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Santner concluded his innings with an unbeaten 36 runs off just 17 deliveries, helping New Zealand set a formidable target of 323 runs. Despite an initial struggle with the hall, where he was hit for 36 runs in his first five overs while securing two wickets, Santner made a strong comeback. He played a pivotal role in dismantling Netherlands' hopes by dismissing Colin Ackermann and Scott Edwards in consecutive overs Santner finished the match with five wickets for 59 runs, marking the second-best bowling figures by a New Zealand player in India.

With this remarkable five-wicket haul, Santner joined an exclusive club of left-arm spinners who achieved the feat in a World Cup. The other members of this elite group include Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (5/29 vs Afghanistan in 2019) and the legendary Yuvraj Singh (5/31 vs Ireland in 2011) Santner also earned a place alongside Yuvraj in the unique list of World Cup doubles - players who have taken five wickets and scored 30-plus runs in the same match. Yuvraj had achieved this feat with an unbeaten inning in the aforementioned game against Ireland.

The illustrious company also includes Kapil Dev (5/43 & 40 vs Australia in 1983) and Andy Bichel (7/20 & 34 vs England in 2003).

