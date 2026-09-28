13 retained, four released: RCB make big WPL 2027 squad call, check full list

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RCB have retained their 'core' squad ahead of the WPL 2027 mini-auction, while Ellyse Perry returns and four players are released. Check out the full list of retained and released players.
Ahead of the next edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made their first major squad shuffling by retaining 13 players while releasing four from their team.
RCB won the WPL title in the 2026 season by defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the final at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Now, ahead of the mini auction, RCB have kept their 'core' group intact, including skipper Smriti Mandhana, wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh, among others.
Apart from this, Australian pacer Ellyse Perry has made her comeback to the RCB squad for the 2027 WPL season. ''RCB has retained 13 players and Ellyse Perry has made herself available to play for RCB in the upcoming WPL. RCB has decided to release four players — Hemalatha, Gautami, Linsey and Grace Harris,'' head coach Malolan Rangarajan said in a video posted by RCB on Monday.
Smriti Mandhana (C)
Richa Ghosh (WK)
Arundhati Reddy
Lauren Bell
Prathyoosha Kumar
Ellyse Perry
Nadine de Klerk
Prema Rawat
Sayali Satghare
Georgia Voll
Pooja Vastrakar
Radha Yadav
Shreyanka Patil
Grace Harris
Linsey Smith
Gautami Naik
Dayalan Hemalatha
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have also retained 13 players but released six ahead of the mini-auction. As per a media release, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizaane Kapp, and Annabel Sutherland are among the key names who have been retained for the next WPL season.
Jemimah Rodrigues
Shafali Verma
Deeya Yadav
Niki Prasad
Minnu Mani
N Charani
Mamatha Madiwala
Nandini Sharma
Laura Wolvaardt
Annabel Sutherland
Chinelle Henry
Lucy Hamilton
Marizanne Kapp
Lizelle Lee
Taniyaa Bhatia
Alana King
Pragati Singh
E Srujana
Sneha Rana