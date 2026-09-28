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13 retained, four released: RCB make big WPL 2027 squad call, check full list

RCB have retained their 'core' squad ahead of the WPL 2027 mini-auction, while Ellyse Perry returns and four players are released. Check out the full list of retained and released players.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 28, 2026, 07:43 PM IST

13 retained, four released: RCB make big WPL 2027 squad call, check full list
RCB retain core squad, Ellyse Perry returns for WPL 2027. (Pic Credits: Instagram/royalchallengers.bengaluru)
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Ahead of the next edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have made their first major squad shuffling by retaining 13 players while releasing four from their team.

RCB won the WPL title in the 2026 season by defeating Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the final at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Now, ahead of the mini auction, RCB have kept their 'core' group intact, including skipper Smriti Mandhana, wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh, among others.

Apart from this, Australian pacer Ellyse Perry has made her comeback to the RCB squad for the 2027 WPL season. ''RCB has retained 13 players and Ellyse Perry has made herself available to play for RCB in the upcoming WPL. RCB has decided to release four players — Hemalatha, Gautami, Linsey and Grace Harris,'' head coach Malolan Rangarajan said in a video posted by RCB on Monday.

 

RCB retained players for WPL 2027

Smriti Mandhana (C)

Richa Ghosh (WK)

Arundhati Reddy

Lauren Bell

Prathyoosha Kumar

Ellyse Perry

Nadine de Klerk

Prema Rawat

Sayali Satghare

Georgia Voll

Pooja Vastrakar

Radha Yadav

Shreyanka Patil

Released players by RCB

Grace Harris

Linsey Smith

Gautami Naik

Dayalan Hemalatha

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have also retained 13 players but released six ahead of the mini-auction. As per a media release, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizaane Kapp, and Annabel Sutherland are among the key names who have been retained for the next WPL season.

DC's retained players for WPL 2027

Jemimah Rodrigues

Shafali Verma

Deeya Yadav

Niki Prasad

Minnu Mani

N Charani

Mamatha Madiwala

Nandini Sharma

Laura Wolvaardt

Annabel Sutherland

Chinelle Henry

Lucy Hamilton

Marizanne Kapp

Released players by DC

Lizelle Lee

Taniyaa Bhatia

Alana King

Pragati Singh

E Srujana

Sneha Rana

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