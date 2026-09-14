11 points gone! Pakistan hit with double ICC blow after England loss

Pakistan have suffered another major setback after their England Test series defeat, with an 11-point WTC deduction and a 50 percent match-fee fine. Know more about it.

Pakistan, be it men's or women's, are leaving no stone unturned in finding new ways to remain in the news for all the wrong reasons. The latest setback has come in Test cricket for the men's side, as the team has been fined 50 percent of their match fee and penalised 11 World Test Championship (WTC) points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the third Test at Edgbaston.

As per the ICC Media release, Pakistan were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which is why there will be no further formal meeting.

Pakistan are penalised as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the alloted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 percent of the match fee.

Why did Pakistan lose 11 WTC points?

Along with this, Pakistan are also penalised as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions; a side is penalised one point for each over short. As a result, 11 WTC points have been deducted from Pakistan's points tally.

Pakistan’s WTC qualification hopes take another hit

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, along with third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren, levelled the charge.

For those unversed, Pakistan are currently sitting at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 Standings and their chances of qualifying for the WTC Final next year are quite narrow. Recently, England clean-swept the 3-match series, and in almost all three games, the Pakistan side suffered in all departments, be it batting, bowling, or fielding.

Latest WTC 2025-27 Standings

Australia - 80 PCT

South Africa - 75 PCT

New Zealand - 72.22 PCT

Bangladesh - 55.56 PCT

India - 51.52 PCT

England - 38.54 PCT

Sri Lanka - 33.33 PCT

West Indies - 20.83 PCT

Pakistan - 4.63 PCT