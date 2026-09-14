FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Pakistan names Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists

Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists

Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach modern entrepreneurs

Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach mod

Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?

Why doesn't Varun Chakaravarthy mind getting hit for sixes?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

11 points gone! Pakistan hit with double ICC blow after England loss

Pakistan have suffered another major setback after their England Test series defeat, with an 11-point WTC deduction and a 50 percent match-fee fine. Know more about it.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

11 points gone! Pakistan hit with double ICC blow after England loss
Pakistan are currently at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 Standings. (Pic Credits: Instagram/icc)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan, be it men's or women's, are leaving no stone unturned in finding new ways to remain in the news for all the wrong reasons. The latest setback has come in Test cricket for the men's side, as the team has been fined 50 percent of their match fee and penalised 11 World Test Championship (WTC) points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the third Test at Edgbaston.

 

As per the ICC Media release, Pakistan were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, which is why there will be no further formal meeting.

 

Pakistan are penalised as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the alloted time, with the maximum penalty capped at 50 percent of the match fee.

 

Why did Pakistan lose 11 WTC points?

 

Along with this, Pakistan are also penalised as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions; a side is penalised one point for each over short. As a result, 11 WTC points have been deducted from Pakistan's points tally.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Pakistan’s WTC qualification hopes take another hit

 

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, along with third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren, levelled the charge.

 

For those unversed, Pakistan are currently sitting at the bottom of the WTC 2025-27 Standings and their chances of qualifying for the WTC Final next year are quite narrow. Recently, England clean-swept the 3-match series, and in almost all three games, the Pakistan side suffered in all departments, be it batting, bowling, or fielding.

 

Latest WTC 2025-27 Standings

 

Australia - 80 PCT

South Africa - 75 PCT

New Zealand - 72.22 PCT

Bangladesh - 55.56 PCT

India - 51.52 PCT

England - 38.54 PCT

Sri Lanka - 33.33 PCT

West Indies - 20.83 PCT

Pakistan - 4.63 PCT

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan names Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
Pakistan names Masood Azhar among most wanted terrorists
Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach modern entrepreneurs
Chanakya in the boardroom: Abhiraj Gupta on what ancient strategy can teach mod
Varun Chakaravarthy gets hit for sixes: Why does he not mind it?
Why doesn't Varun Chakaravarthy mind getting hit for sixes?
80% of Indians eat non-veg food; some BJP MPs eat beef, yet govt serves only veg dishes to world leaders at BRICS dinner
80% of Indians eat non-veg food; govt serves only veg dishes at BRICS dinner
Why is Delhi Capitals adding two bowling legends to its coaching staff?
Why is Delhi Capitals adding two bowling legends to its coaching staff?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement