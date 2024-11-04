The remark, made with fellow commentators Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist, was criticised for its perceived insensitivity and irrelevance to the match

Wasim Akram, the legendary Pakistani cricketer, created a stir during a live chat about the ODI series against Australia, where he talked about Kamran Ghulam’s big family, which has 11 brothers and four sisters. The remark, made with fellow commentators Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist, was criticised for its perceived insensitivity and irrelevance to the match.



Akram then brought up the familial background of Ghulam, and Vaughan asked about the age gaps between the siblings. The Pakistan selection committee was also made a subject of Gilchrist's discomfort when he chimed in with a comment. Such comments, critics said, took away attention from Ghulam's cricketing exploits, including his century on Test debut against England.



Earlier this month, Ghulam made headlines with an astonishing 118 runs in his Test debut, but his ODI career got off to a difficult start, scoring just five runs against Australia. His performance came as Pakistan's batting crumbled at six down for 118 runs.



Ghulam's potential is still there, despite the controversy regarding Akram's remarks. His debut century was impressive, a testament to the skill and patience that have characterised his journey through domestic cricket. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how he develops under pressure as he continues to navigate his early international career.



It is a reminder that there is a fine line for commentators to walk between engaging audiences and respecting players' personal backgrounds. As the series progresses, it will be crucial for discussions to centre on cricket rather than personal matters, allowing players like Ghulam to shine on their own merits.