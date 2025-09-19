'10 wala biscuit ka packet...': Rinku Singh's hilarious video with Kuldeep Yadav in Dubai goes viral - Watch

The affectionate camaraderie between the two cricketers provides a refreshing glimpse of the fun side of team India off the field, especially during the high-pressure Asia Cup ahead of key matches. Fans have loved the relaxed and humorous interaction.

Team India's training and the fun they're having off the field in Dubai as they get ready for the Asia Cup 2025 is getting fans excited. A video of Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav hanging out has gone viral. The clip shows the two friends and teammates from Uttar Pradesh having a good time, which is making cricket fans laugh.

In the video, Rinku is making fun of something and says to Kuldeep in Hindi, 10 waala biscuit ka packet... (meaning a Rs10 biscuit packet). People online think it's hilarious. It seems like it's a reference to a popular internet meme. Kuldeep's reaction and the laughter between them show how close they are and how much they joke around.

Watch the video here:



This video comes at a good time because it lets fans see the easygoing and positive vibe in the Indian team's locker room in Dubai. With the players getting ready for the tournament, these funny moments are a nice break.

The biscuit packet video isn't the first time these two have gone viral. A previous video from an IPL 2025 game, where Kuldeep playfully hit Rinku, also got a lot of attention online. Fans and their IPL teams shared funny comments about it.

This new video just proves that Rinku Singh is a fan favorite because he's a great batter and seems like a really nice guy. His friendship with Kuldeep Yadav shows the strong ties between the players, which is important to Team India's overall attitude. The clip is a good reminder that athletes are people too, which makes fans like them even more.

