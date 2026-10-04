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10 matches in 26 days! Team India braces for T20I marathon against 2 big rivals – Check full schedule

Team India is gearing up for a packed T20I schedule with 10 matches against two opponents over just 26 days. The upcoming T20I marathon will test India's squad depth, player fitness and preparations as the team looks to build momentum for future international challenges.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 07:22 PM IST

10 matches in 26 days! Team India braces for T20I marathon against 2 big rivals – Check full schedule
Team India (Credit: Reuters)
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Fresh off a 2-1 ODI series win against the West Indies and a gold medal victory over Pakistan at the 2026 Asian Games, Team India heads straight into an intense run of international fixtures. The next four weeks look packed—India will play 10 T20 Internationals in just 26 days. That’s a heavy workload, not just for the players but also for the coaching staff planning out strategies and recovery.

The action starts at home with a five-match T20I series against the West Indies kicking off October 6. Once that's wrapped up, the team jumps on a flight to New Zealand for another five games. Back-to-back matches with barely any downtime and overseas travel in between make this a real test of stamina and focus.

With so much cricket crammed into such a short period, managing fitness and injuries becomes a top priority. The physios and support staff have their work cut out for them, and the leadership group—led by Shreyas Iyer, who just guided India to that memorable gold—has to make sure everyone stays sharp, both mentally and physically.

Facing the West Indies at home gives India the chance to experiment with combinations and build some rhythm. But once they land in New Zealand, the pitches will demand more. Those conditions—extra pace, more bounce—can trouble even the most skilled batters and bowlers from the subcontinent.

It’s a demanding stretch, without a lot of room for error. If players aren’t rotated smartly, fatigue and injuries could creep up fast. So don’t be surprised to see a few new faces or bench players getting a look in during these series. Rotation isn’t just about giving guys rest—it’s also a rare window for fresh talent to shine and stake a claim for future tours.

India’s coaches will have their eyes not only on winning matches, but also on building depth and figuring out which combinations click under pressure. Over these 26 days, they’ll get a clearer picture of who’s ready for the big stage, and who can handle the grind of international cricket.

India vs West Indies T20I Series 2026

1st T20I – October 6, 2026: Lucknow – Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium  (7 PM IST)

2nd T20I – October 9, 2026: Ranchi – JSCA International Stadium Complex (7 PM IST) 

3rd T20I – October 11, 2026: Indore – Holkar Stadium  (7 PM IST)

4th T20I – October 14, 2026: Hyderabad – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium  (7 PM IST)

5th T20I – October 17, 2026: Bengaluru – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (7 PM IST) 

India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026

1st T20I – October 22, 2026: Christchurch – Hagley Oval (12:30 PM IST)

2nd T20I – October 24, 2026: Christchurch – Hagley Oval (12:30 PM IST)

3rd T20I – October 27, 2026: Wellington – Sky Stadium (12:30 PM IST)
 
4th T20I – October 30, 2026: Auckland – Eden Park (12:30 PM IST)
 
5th T20I – November 1, 2026: Hamilton – Seddon Park (12:30 PM IST)

Live Streaming Details

India's T20I clash against the West Indies will be streamed live through the JioHotstar app and website, alongside live TV broadcasts on Star Sports Network. In contrast, India's T20I matches against New Zealand will be accessible via Sony Sports network and its digital platform.

Also read| Age just a number? Rohit Sharma’s red-hot ODI streak demands 2027 World Cup backing from BCCI

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