10 ducks in an innings: Kasaragod under-19 girls bowled out for 4 against Wayanad

In the rarest of the rare matches ever witnessed, a team of players were bowled out for just 4 runs - that to extras - in the under-19 inter-district match.

The Kasaragod girls team were set to play against Wayanad at the Perinthalmanna Cricket stadium in Malappuram district.

Kasaragod skipper S Akshatha won the toss and decided to bat against Wayanad, but to her disbelieve, her players fell like a pack of cards. The scoreboard read 0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0,0.

Despite the girls failing to open their accounts, the Wayanad bowlers conceded four extras to allow Kasaragod four runs on the board.

The Kasaragod openers K Veekshitha and S Chaitra managed to survive the first two overs, but the match began to slip from their hands when Wayanad captain Nithya Loordh took three wickets in six balls.

Wayanad openers in just one over, completed the target of five runs as they beat their opponents by 10 wickets.