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'10-20 saal dominate karna hai': IPL records, India call-up not enough for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he eyes long-term greatness

Despite breaking IPL records and earning a maiden India call-up, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi remains focused on the bigger picture. The teenage sensation says his goal is to dominate world cricket for the next 10-20 years, viewing early success as just the beginning of a long journey.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 07, 2026, 04:39 PM IST

'10-20 saal dominate karna hai': IPL records, India call-up not enough for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as he eyes long-term greatness
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Courtesy: PTI)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already done what most cricketers spend their whole careers dreaming about. He’s lit up the IPL, earned an India call-up at just 15, and somehow become one of the most talked-about young talents in world cricket. But if you ask him, he’s only just getting started.

In a recent interview on Rajasthan Royals’ social media, Sooryavanshi got honest about the drive that keeps him going and the goals he’s set for himself. For him, it’s not about lasting a long time in the game or just showing up. He wants to dominate cricket for as long as he plays. That’s the bar he’s set.

Talking about his long-term mindset, Sooryavanshi said he tries to step onto the field each time knowing he could win games by himself. In his own words: “Whenever I play cricket for the next 20 years, however long it is, whenever I get a chance—be it for the country, a franchise, or any team—I hope to play so that people talk about my impact. They should say there’s this guy who, if he’s playing, can single-handedly decide the match.”

Also read| BCCI makes special exception for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, allows parents to accompany him on England-Ireland tour

You can see this mindset every time he bats. Whether he’s taking on some of the best bowlers in the world from ball one or keeping the pressure on throughout the IPL, Sooryavanshi has shown a kind of fearlessness you just don’t expect from someone his age.

That hunger to dominate isn’t just talk for him. “Dominance is what I’m working toward. I’m not here just to be another cricketer—if I play for the next 10 or 20 years, my goal is to keep dominating and playing high-quality cricket.”

Midway through an IPL 2026 season that stunned pretty much everyone, Sooryavanshi wasn’t just a promising teenager anymore—he was a headline. He ended with 776 runs, took home the Orange Cap, was MVP, and set a new record for sixes in an IPL season, blasting past Chris Gayle with 72. By the end of it, there was just no denying he had to be in the mix for India, and that’s exactly where he is now, with a maiden T20I call-up around the corner.

What stood out in that interview, though, wasn’t a focus on statistics or trophies. For Sooryavanshi, it’s about being the kind of player who changes a game just by being on the team sheet.

For a lot of players, making it last is the dream. For Sooryavanshi, that’s just the baseline. He wants his time in cricket to mean something. He wants to be one of the players who defines his generation.

And even with all this hype, he’s still pretty grounded. “I started playing cricket for the fun of it. I want to keep enjoying the game all my life and keep playing well,” he said.

That’s been a running theme: his love for the game and his drive to win. The big shots get the headlines. The records set the stage. But behind all that, there’s a teenager who’s already plotting out a career that goes way beyond just one incredible breakout.

Most 15-year-olds in cricket are just trying to keep up. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already looking ahead 20 years. For him, it’s not enough to just play for India—he wants to be the player every opponent fears when he walks out to bat.

Also read| Age, form or wrist injury? Breaking down why BCCI dropped World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav

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