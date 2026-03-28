RCB vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Jacob Duffy gets Travis Head for 11, SRH 2 down

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The 2026 IPL season kicks off with Sunrisers Hyderabad making their way to Chinnaswamy Stadium to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking the start for the defending champions.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: The heat is climbing, air conditioners are humming, and just like clockwork, the IPL is back on screens all over India. We’re into the nineteenth season now, but the buzz feels as fresh as ever. The action kicks off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, finally welcoming top-flight cricket after nearly a year. And we’re getting right into it with a southern clash: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, last year’s champions, take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB walks into 2026 with a whole different swagger. They finally broke the curse—there’s an IPL trophy in their cabinet, and that elusive star on their crest. Virat Kohli, after years of blood, sweat, and heartbreak, got his hands on the silverware he’s chased for so long. Sure, he had his usual blockbuster season, but the real difference was the support around him—a genuinely well-rounded team. RCB looked like contenders all season long. Not much has changed moving into this campaign.

Let’s talk about their lineup. Only real headache: Josh Hazlewood is out, and they lost Nuwan Thushara, so foreign pace options are suddenly short. Still, most of the team you saw last year is back. Phil Salt will open, Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma will anchor the middle, Tim David will bring power lower down, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma will take care of spin, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar remains the mainstay with the ball.

The selectors just need to iron out a few details. The big questions? Does Devdutt Padikkal or Venkatesh Iyer slot in? And in the lower middle order, it’s Jacob Bethell versus Romario Shepherd. Bethell’s stock rose after that T20 World Cup semifinal ton, and while he makes the lineup a bit top-heavy, he’s another spin option. As for that last overseas spot, it’ll probably go to Jacob Duffy from New Zealand, all set for his IPL debut. There’s not a ton of experience in the seam attack otherwise—it’ll be either Rasikh Salam Dar or Mangesh Yadav joining Bhuvneshwar. Depending on how the pitch shapes up, Shepherd might get the nod for more seam bowling.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad show up much like last year: ridiculous batting depth, bowling that still makes you squint a bit. In the ranks, Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel bring experience, but they’re not exactly strike-bowling threats. With Pat Cummins missing, they’re carrying a lot of extra weight this time. Spin duties likely go to Harsh Dubey and Zeeshan Ansari.

The fun, though, is with the bats. Just look: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (now captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy. That’s so much power, so much talent, and they’re not short on up-and-coming names either—Aniket Verma, Salil Arora. If Livingstone sits to make room for another import in the bowling, it barely dents their firepower. Last season was a rare stumble for them, but this batting lineup just needs one or two guys to catch fire and the game’s over. Ishan Kishan’s in blistering touch, too, and leading from the front.

There’s a selection puzzle for SRH, though. Do they pick Eshan Malinga or Brydon Carse? One plays, and if they want both, Livingstone’s probably the one who makes way. If they stack the bowling, Ravichandran Smaran could come in—he knows Chinnaswamy like the back of his hand and has been red-hot in domestic cricket. He could hold things together between SRH’s top guns and the finishers.

Then there’s Chinnaswamy itself. Since the tragic stampede last June, it hasn’t hosted big games, so no one’s really sure how the pitch will play. Generally, though, it’s a paradise for batters: short boundaries, flat tracks, and with these lineups, there’s every chance we’re in for a run-fest.