RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs

Follow highlights from match 30 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and SRH here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 11:13 PM IST

The 30th match of IPL 2024 features Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at the bottom of the points table, having won one out of six matches. While, Sunrisers Hyderabad is in fifth place, with three wins from five matches.

In their recent games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, with Faf du Plessis scoring 61 and Dinesh Karthik making 53. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad narrowly lost to Punjab Kings by 2 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy contributing 64 runs.

Out of 22 IPL matches between them, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won 10 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 12.

 

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 15 Apr 2024, 10:43 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 230/6 in 18 overs

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to bowl. Starts with a wide. Appeals for lbw, but there's an inside edge. Karthik takes a single with a yorker to short third. Bhuvi's wide outside off. Karthik reverse-scoops a slower ball for a six over point.

  • 15 Apr 2024, 10:09 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 187/6 in 15 overs

    Cummins returns to the attack. WICKET!! Lomror looks to slash at one, the inside edge rattles the stumps. Four!! Rawat slashes a wide one through backward point for a boundary. Just six runs from the over. 

  • 15 Apr 2024, 10:15 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score:  RCB 127/5 in 11 overs

    Markande with his third. Sunrisers opt for a review for an LBW against Mahipal Lomror. Umpires call on hitting an Lomror survives by the barest of margins. Lomror connects the sweep, just a single though. Five runs of the over. 

  • 15 Apr 2024, 09:59 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 100/2 in 8 overs

    Unadkat starts with a six, but then slows it down. Du Plessis and Jacks score some boundaries. Jacks gets run out after a ball hits the stumps.

     

     

  • 15 Apr 2024, 09:36 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 70/0 in 5 overs

    Natarajan into the attack. Kohli gets a single to deep square. Du Plessis follows suit. Four!! Slightly wider, Kohli lofts it over the infield on the offside for a four. A mistimed shot from Kohli, just beats the mid on fielder tracking back, a couple taken. Six!! Full toss on the pads, Kohli flicks it over mid wicket for a six. 

  • 15 Apr 2024, 09:32 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 21/0 in 2 overs

    Bhuvneshwar bowls full, Faf takes a single to deep fine leg. Kohli defends a short ball to point. Kohli misses a slog attempt. Kohli edges one for four over third man. Kohli hits a six over leg side.

  • 15 Apr 2024, 09:26 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: RCB 10/0 in 1 over

    Abhishek Sharma starts with the new ball. Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis are opening. Kohli opens with a single. Du Plessis cuts a short ball for a boundary. Kohli pulls another short one for a four.

     

     

  • 15 Apr 2024, 09:04 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH 287/3 in 20 overs

    What a superb batting performance from the Sunrisers and they have broken their own record of posting the highest total in the IPL. This time they have posted 287/3, with Abdul Samad and Aiden Markran forging a half-century stand to give the finishing touches. 

  • 15 Apr 2024, 08:35 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH 216/2 in 16 overs

    Klaasen is in his arc as he smashes Topley over long-on. What a shot, and the fifty-run partnership is up in just 22 deliveries. Sunrisers on the kill!

  • 15 Apr 2024, 08:19 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH 171/2 in 13 overs

    Lockie Ferguson finally gets Head, who falls for a brilliant 41-ball 102, striking at 248.78! That was a majestic innings . 

  • 15 Apr 2024, 08:02 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score:  SRH 128/1 in 10 overs

    Travis Head nails a slower delivery from Ferguson and smashes it over the deep square leg and on a batting paradise, Head is making the most of it. The range hitting has been brilliant. Watch out for Klaasen!

  • 15 Apr 2024, 07:52 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH 97/0 in 7 overs

    Travis Head gets on with his game and smacks Will Jacks for a boundary and then for two huge maximums over the deep mid-wicket. This is a masterclass from Head, who is in great form. 

  • 15 Apr 2024, 07:39 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH 38/0 in 4 overs

    Abhishek continues his fine form as as he welcomes Yash Dayal with a boundary to the backward point region. An appeal for a caught behind has been turned down. Sunrisers off to a brilliant start.

  • 15 Apr 2024, 07:34 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH 27/0 in 2 overs

    Travis Head hit a big six off Reece Topley, showing great skill by clearing his front leg. Then, Abhishek Sharma added more runs with a shot over fine leg, getting 20 runs from the over.

     

     

     

  • 15 Apr 2024, 07:07 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: SRH 7/0 in 1 over

    Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head opened, facing off-spin from Will Jacks. Abhishek hit the first boundary aggressively.

  • 15 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Teams

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

     

     

  • 15 Apr 2024, 07:03 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Toss

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss and opt to bowl first.

    Pat Cummins: The way we have gone about it, have been a few great wins. Can't win every game in T20 cricket. We go in with the same team like the last game. You never know here at the Chinnaswamy, 240 looks a par score..

    Faf du Plessis: We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. Feels like most of the times we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in.

  • 15 Apr 2024, 03:22 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report

    In the IPL, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, two Southern rivals, have faced off 23 times. RCB won 10 times, SRH won 12, and one match ended without a result. RCB's highest score against SRH is 227, while SRH's highest against RCB is 231.

  • 14 Apr 2024, 09:58 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma

  • 14 Apr 2024, 09:56 PM

    RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Bengaluru. Stay tuned for latest updates.

