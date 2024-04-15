RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs

Follow highlights from match 30 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and SRH here.

The 30th match of IPL 2024 features Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at the bottom of the points table, having won one out of six matches. While, Sunrisers Hyderabad is in fifth place, with three wins from five matches.

In their recent games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, with Faf du Plessis scoring 61 and Dinesh Karthik making 53. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad narrowly lost to Punjab Kings by 2 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy contributing 64 runs.

Out of 22 IPL matches between them, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won 10 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 12.