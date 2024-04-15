RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs

Cricket
Follow highlights from match 30 of TATA IPL 2024 between RCB and SRH here.
The 30th match of IPL 2024 features Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at the bottom of the points table, having won one out of six matches. While, Sunrisers Hyderabad is in fifth place, with three wins from five matches.
In their recent games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, with Faf du Plessis scoring 61 and Dinesh Karthik making 53. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad narrowly lost to Punjab Kings by 2 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy contributing 64 runs.
Out of 22 IPL matches between them, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has won 10 matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has won 12.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to bowl. Starts with a wide. Appeals for lbw, but there's an inside edge. Karthik takes a single with a yorker to short third. Bhuvi's wide outside off. Karthik reverse-scoops a slower ball for a six over point.
Markande with his third. Sunrisers opt for a review for an LBW against Mahipal Lomror. Umpires call on hitting an Lomror survives by the barest of margins. Lomror connects the sweep, just a single though. Five runs of the over.
Natarajan into the attack. Kohli gets a single to deep square. Du Plessis follows suit. Four!! Slightly wider, Kohli lofts it over the infield on the offside for a four. A mistimed shot from Kohli, just beats the mid on fielder tracking back, a couple taken. Six!! Full toss on the pads, Kohli flicks it over mid wicket for a six.
What a superb batting performance from the Sunrisers and they have broken their own record of posting the highest total in the IPL. This time they have posted 287/3, with Abdul Samad and Aiden Markran forging a half-century stand to give the finishing touches.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss and opt to bowl first.
Pat Cummins: The way we have gone about it, have been a few great wins. Can't win every game in T20 cricket. We go in with the same team like the last game. You never know here at the Chinnaswamy, 240 looks a par score..
Faf du Plessis: We are going to have a chase. It has been the same throughout the season. It's been a bit slower. We haven't played our best cricket. Feels like most of the times we haven't played to our full potential. We have made changes to see if we can turn it around. Maxwell is sitting out, Siraj is sitting out. Ferguson is coming in.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma