CRICKET

RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Lauren Bell removes Sajana Sajeevan at 7, Mumbai lose 2st wicket at 16

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will fight for their survival in WPL 2026 as they take on table toppers RCB in Match No 16 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 26, 2026, 07:58 PM IST

RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Lauren Bell removes Sajana Sajeevan at 7, Mumbai lose 2st wicket at 16
RCB vs MI Match No 16 WPL 2026 Live Score
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to stay alive in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a win tonight, as the Women in Blue take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Vadodara. With three straight losses in the league stage, MI have been pushed down to fourth spot in the Points Table with just four points. On the other hand, RCB lost its previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC), but are still the table topper and the only team that has qualified for the Playoffs so far.

Catch all the live and latest coverage from Match No 16 of WPL 2026 between RCB and MI.

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Jan 2026, 07:54 PM

    RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of the 6th over, MI are 38/1 with Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews out in the middle.

     

     

  • 26 Jan 2026, 07:41 PM

    RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Live Score: After 5 overs

    With the end of the 5th over, the Mumbai Indians are 33/1 with Nat Sciver-Brunt 9 (11) and Hayley Matthews 14 (12) at the crease.

     

  • 26 Jan 2026, 07:15 PM

    RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    In her second over of the game, Lauren Bell strikes and dismisses Sajana Sajeevan at 7. MI lose first wicket at 16.

     

  • 26 Jan 2026, 07:12 PM

    RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Live Score: Playing XI

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, and Lauren Bell.

    Mumbai Indians (MI) - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Rahila Firdous (WK), Sajana Sajeevan, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr (replacing Nicola Carey), Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma.

  • 26 Jan 2026, 07:11 PM

    RCB vs MI WPL 2026 Live Score: Toss Update

    Smriti Mandhana flicked the Toss coin, and it landed in her favour as well. RCB elect to bowl first against MI.

