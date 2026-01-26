RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Lauren Bell removes Sajana Sajeevan at 7, Mumbai lose 2st wicket at 16

Amazon may cut 16000 jobs across teams this week: Will employees in India be affected?
CRICKET
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will fight for their survival in WPL 2026 as they take on table toppers RCB in Match No 16 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to stay alive in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a win tonight, as the Women in Blue take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Vadodara. With three straight losses in the league stage, MI have been pushed down to fourth spot in the Points Table with just four points. On the other hand, RCB lost its previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC), but are still the table topper and the only team that has qualified for the Playoffs so far.
Catch all the live and latest coverage from Match No 16 of WPL 2026 between RCB and MI.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), Grace Harris, Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, and Lauren Bell.
Mumbai Indians (MI) - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Rahila Firdous (WK), Sajana Sajeevan, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr (replacing Nicola Carey), Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Shabnim Ismail, and Vaishnavi Sharma.