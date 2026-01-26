RCB vs MI, WPL 2026 Live Score: Lauren Bell removes Sajana Sajeevan at 7, Mumbai lose 2st wicket at 16

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI will fight for their survival in WPL 2026 as they take on table toppers RCB in Match No 16 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will aim to stay alive in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 with a win tonight, as the Women in Blue take on Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Vadodara. With three straight losses in the league stage, MI have been pushed down to fourth spot in the Points Table with just four points. On the other hand, RCB lost its previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC), but are still the table topper and the only team that has qualified for the Playoffs so far.

