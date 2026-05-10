RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Naman Dhir fights back after Bhuvi’s early burst

RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Raipur welcomes IPL action to the massive Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to halt a two-match losing streak. For Mumbai Indians, it is virtually a do-or-die clash, with another defeat likely to end their playoff hopes.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers from Bengaluru are packing their bags and heading out of their home city, at least for a little while. They’ll set up shop at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur for their final two games of the season. Right now, RCB rolls into this matchup with Mumbai Indians on the back of two disappointing defeats. Those back-to-back losses have slowed their charge, but in a season where the standings are so tight, a win tonight probably sends them right back to the top, thanks to their excellent net run rate.

There’s no ignoring the elephant in the room: some of RCB’s biggest names are struggling for form. Virat Kohli hasn’t quite hit his stride lately, and Josh Hazlewood hasn’t looked as sharp as fans know he can be. Still, that’s the thing about RCB—this team has depth. They’ve managed to stay in the hunt all season because even when one star flickers, another steps up. Nobody in their camp is panicking just yet, and they’ll be eager to bounce back against Mumbai, especially after how convincingly RCB handled them during their last meeting at the Wankhede.

On the other side, there’s a bit of star power returning for Mumbai. Rohit Sharma is back in the lineup, and any time Rohit and Kohli share a field, you know you’re in for a treat. Rohit’s been in good nick recently, and he’d love nothing more than to outthink and outplay his long-time counterpart.

For RCB, this is a golden chance to reclaim the top spot and kickstart their momentum ahead of the playoffs. But don’t count out Mumbai just yet. Sure, their season’s been rough—only three wins so far and plenty of problems to solve—but this is still a lineup packed with game-changers. If they can pull it all together, Mumbai’s the kind of team that can surprise anyone, even a loaded RCB squad. So, while RCB chases the summit, MI is fighting for their season—expect a fierce contest with both sides desperate for points and pride.