RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Naman Dhir fights back after Bhuvi’s early burst

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RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Raipur welcomes IPL action to the massive Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru look to halt a two-match losing streak. For Mumbai Indians, it is virtually a do-or-die clash, with another defeat likely to end their playoff hopes.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers from Bengaluru are packing their bags and heading out of their home city, at least for a little while. They’ll set up shop at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur for their final two games of the season. Right now, RCB rolls into this matchup with Mumbai Indians on the back of two disappointing defeats. Those back-to-back losses have slowed their charge, but in a season where the standings are so tight, a win tonight probably sends them right back to the top, thanks to their excellent net run rate.
There’s no ignoring the elephant in the room: some of RCB’s biggest names are struggling for form. Virat Kohli hasn’t quite hit his stride lately, and Josh Hazlewood hasn’t looked as sharp as fans know he can be. Still, that’s the thing about RCB—this team has depth. They’ve managed to stay in the hunt all season because even when one star flickers, another steps up. Nobody in their camp is panicking just yet, and they’ll be eager to bounce back against Mumbai, especially after how convincingly RCB handled them during their last meeting at the Wankhede.
On the other side, there’s a bit of star power returning for Mumbai. Rohit Sharma is back in the lineup, and any time Rohit and Kohli share a field, you know you’re in for a treat. Rohit’s been in good nick recently, and he’d love nothing more than to outthink and outplay his long-time counterpart.
For RCB, this is a golden chance to reclaim the top spot and kickstart their momentum ahead of the playoffs. But don’t count out Mumbai just yet. Sure, their season’s been rough—only three wins so far and plenty of problems to solve—but this is still a lineup packed with game-changers. If they can pull it all together, Mumbai’s the kind of team that can surprise anyone, even a loaded RCB squad. So, while RCB chases the summit, MI is fighting for their season—expect a fierce contest with both sides desperate for points and pride.
Naman Dhir broke the pressure with a clean six off Suyash Sharma, launching a slot ball straight back over the bowler. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar tore through MI’s top order, Naman and Tilak Varma began rebuilding, with 170 shaping up as a competitive target on the tricky Raipur surface.
Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir picked up handy boundaries off Rasikh Salam Dar as RCB’s fielding lapses proved costly. Romario Shepherd misfielded at cover to gift Tilak a four, while Naman’s awkward fend raced fine with no fielder in place.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a masterclass with the new ball, removing Rohit Sharma with a clever knuckle ball before striking again next delivery to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav for a duck. Sharp catches by Jitesh Sharma and Virat Kohli left MI reeling early in Raipur.
Rohit Sharma turned the pressure back on Josh Hazlewood with a fearless assault in Raipur. After a streaky boundary over mid-off, Rohit followed it up with two towering sixes, using footwork and trademark pull shots to disrupt Hazlewood’s rhythm and erase RCB’s early gains.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar showcased his experience with a clever hard-length delivery that climbed awkwardly off the surface, forcing Ryan Rickelton into a mistimed lofted drive. The ball ballooned straight to Rajat Patidar at mid-off as MI lost an early wicket in Raipur.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Rajat Patidar: We will bowl first. Pretty obvious, surface is good and hard. We will try and restrict them and go the chase. Conditions are not unfamiliar to be honest. Good supporters and great outfield I would say and everyone is looking forward to the game. We are going with the same team. Yes we had a couple of losses but we want to focus on ourselves than the opposition.
Suryakumar Yadav: We are pretty confident to bat first. Big ground, black soil wicket and runs on the board will always be pressure on the other team. We are going with the same team. We have always had a good chat around the bowling. It's harsh on the bowlers. We keep trying to improve and get better each day.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the blockbuster IPL 2026 clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and five-time winners Mumbai Indians from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.
It’s a high-stakes evening for both sides. RCB are desperate to halt a late-season slide and regain momentum heading into the playoffs, while MI face a virtual must-win encounter to keep their survival hopes alive. With star names, playoff pressure and plenty of history between these two giants, expect a fiery contest under the lights in Raipur.