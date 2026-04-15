RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar winss toss, RCB opt to bowl first

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Defending champions head into the clash after an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians. Their batting is in top form, but focus remains on Virat Kohli’s fitness after he didn’t field in the previous match due to injury.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Lucknow Super Giants tonight at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 23 of IPL 2026. Right now, it’s hard to look past RCB as the clear favourites. Rajat Patidar’s team is riding high, winning three out of four games this season—their only hiccup came against Rajasthan Royals, when the batting just didn’t click.

But RCB bounced right back against Mumbai Indians, putting together their most dominant performance yet. Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli all smashed fifties, powering them to an impressive 240. Mumbai never really looked in the contest, and RCB wrapped up a solid 18-run win.

Honestly, RCB looks like the real deal this year. Their batting lineup is stacked, they’ve got depth, and the bowling unit delivers, too—even though their main man Josh Hazlewood has barely played due to injury. Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have kept things tight in his absence.

Lucknow, on the other side, just don’t inspire much confidence. They’ve split their games so far—two wins, two losses—but nothing about their cricket has looked convincing. The big worry is Rishabh Pant’s form. He’s just not firing, and when the captain struggles, the rest of the team usually does too.

LSG are also coming off a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans. The match before that, they were staring down another defeat until Mukul Choudhary pulled off an incredible rescue act against Kolkata Knight Riders, stealing a win from nowhere.

But it’s not just Pant. Their star players—Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran—haven’t stood up either. The only bright spot has been the bowling, where Mohammed Shami leads the attack. With Avesh Khan struggling, Mayank Yadav might get a chance today.

LSG really need everything to click if they want to knock off RCB. On paper, and honestly on the field too, they look second best. To get the upset, they’ve got to punch way above their weight. Still, this is the IPL—underdogs have upset favorites more than once. LSG are seventh on the table, RCB sit third, so hope’s not lost.

On the team news front, Kohli is set to play, even though he skipped fielding last time out. Hazlewood’s status is still unclear. The pitch is expected to be a belter for batters tonight, so strap in for a run-fest.