RCB vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar winss toss, RCB opt to bowl first

Peddi: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer action drama postponed to June, makers to announce new release date soon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta interacts with legendary cricketer Mithali Raj in Tirupati
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda to reunite with Mohit Suri in another YRF love story after Saiyaara, film to release next year
TCS Nashik religious conversion case: How accused employees picked 'targets' for harassment, coercion
Health scare for Vinod Kambli; ex-cricketers create WhatsApp group for financial help, Sachin Tendulkar part of effort
CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: Girls outshine boys yet again, details here
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Italy wedding was gatecrashed by 'maharaja' in BMW, security head reveals shocking incident
Raghav Chadha-AAP face-off takes new turn: Punjab government withdraws Z+ security, BJP's centre offers cover
From Game of Thrones, Friends, to House of the Dragon S3, Harry Potter series, here's how Indian audience can enjoy these titles in their home
CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee details for second Board Exam
CRICKET
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Defending champions head into the clash after an 18-run win over Mumbai Indians. Their batting is in top form, but focus remains on Virat Kohli’s fitness after he didn’t field in the previous match due to injury.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Lucknow Super Giants tonight at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Match 23 of IPL 2026. Right now, it’s hard to look past RCB as the clear favourites. Rajat Patidar’s team is riding high, winning three out of four games this season—their only hiccup came against Rajasthan Royals, when the batting just didn’t click.
But RCB bounced right back against Mumbai Indians, putting together their most dominant performance yet. Patidar, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli all smashed fifties, powering them to an impressive 240. Mumbai never really looked in the contest, and RCB wrapped up a solid 18-run win.
Honestly, RCB looks like the real deal this year. Their batting lineup is stacked, they’ve got depth, and the bowling unit delivers, too—even though their main man Josh Hazlewood has barely played due to injury. Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have kept things tight in his absence.
Lucknow, on the other side, just don’t inspire much confidence. They’ve split their games so far—two wins, two losses—but nothing about their cricket has looked convincing. The big worry is Rishabh Pant’s form. He’s just not firing, and when the captain struggles, the rest of the team usually does too.
LSG are also coming off a seven-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans. The match before that, they were staring down another defeat until Mukul Choudhary pulled off an incredible rescue act against Kolkata Knight Riders, stealing a win from nowhere.
But it’s not just Pant. Their star players—Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran—haven’t stood up either. The only bright spot has been the bowling, where Mohammed Shami leads the attack. With Avesh Khan struggling, Mayank Yadav might get a chance today.
LSG really need everything to click if they want to knock off RCB. On paper, and honestly on the field too, they look second best. To get the upset, they’ve got to punch way above their weight. Still, this is the IPL—underdogs have upset favorites more than once. LSG are seventh on the table, RCB sit third, so hope’s not lost.
On the team news front, Kohli is set to play, even though he skipped fielding last time out. Hazlewood’s status is still unclear. The pitch is expected to be a belter for batters tonight, so strap in for a run-fest.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Rajat Patidar - We will bowl first. It's pretty obvious: good surface, bowl first , take the advantage and put them under pressure. No grass on this pitch, looks good. Everyone is doing good for the team - coming at different stages and performing. One change - Hazlewood replaces Duffy.
Rishabh Pant - We're pretty confident, [it's a] good batting pitch. Regardless of whether we bat first or second, we need to do well. We don't want too much introspection; put trust in your team and do well. There are a lot of leaders in the group, so go out and perform well. Same team for us.
Virat Kohli, who missed fielding in the last match against Mumbai due to a suspected leg problem, appeared to be in better shape during the practice session the day before the game. Despite having his left leg wrapped, Kohli completed a standard 45-minute batting session without any significant discomfort, which bodes well for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, the situation regarding Josh Hazlewood is still unclear. The fast bowler has participated in just one game this season and did not practice the day prior to the match.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Josh Hazlewood, Jordan Cox, Nuwan Thushara, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Himmat Singh, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Welcome to Match 23 of IPL 2026 at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium, where RCB are likely to have the edge at their home ground. A high-scoring clash is expected, with both teams relying heavily on their top orders—RCB’s in form, while LSG’s has struggled.