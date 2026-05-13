RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes after Allen’s quickfire start

CRICKET
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Heavy rain in Raipur has cast serious doubt over the crucial IPL 2026 clash between RCB and KKR. With playoff qualification at stake, both teams face an anxious wait as persistent weather interruptions threaten to derail their campaign momentum.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: IPL 2026 hasn’t even reached the playoffs yet, and the drama’s already spilling off the pitch. Punjab Kings’ star pacer Arshdeep Singh is tangled in a headline-grabbing controversy involving his alleged girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. Videos and snaps of Arshdeep and Samreen together on team buses and airports blew up on social media and sparked a fierce debate, barely days after BCCI tightened protocols about the so-called “girlfriend culture” in cricket.
It all kicked off with a viral video shot by a fan—Arshdeep and Samreen, hand-in-hand, at an airport, apparently about to board the Punjab Kings team bus. More reports rolled in, claiming Samreen has been a steady presence with the team, even staying at official hotels. The timing couldn’t be worse. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had just sent around a new seven-page advisory for 2026, laying down strict rules: absolutely no unauthorized people—including girlfriends—on team buses or in restricted hotel zones.
This isn’t just about keeping discipline. The BCCI’s memo points to bigger worries: national security and integrity. According to officials, cricketers and franchises need to be on guard against “targeted compromise and honey-trapping,” especially with influencers and people connected to betting apps circling the league. The board’s weighing disciplinary action against Arshdeep, and word is, even tougher rules could land soon.
While all this plays out off the field, Arshdeep’s performance is catching heat, too. He’s got 13 wickets in 11 matches—a solid haul—but his numbers tell a different story. His bowling average sits at a hefty 32, and his economy rate has crept close to 10. Still, he bounced back in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals, snagging 2 wickets for just 21 runs in four overs, even as PBKS failed to defend a big total.
Amid the swirling rumors, Punjab Kings management spoke up on Wednesday, urging journalists and fans to stop spreading “fake news.” They didn’t directly deny Samreen Kaur’s presence, though.
With the playoff race heating up, fans aren’t just watching Arshdeep for his lethal bowling anymore. Everyone wants to see if he can handle the storm brewing in his personal life and stay focused when it counts.
Finn Allen looked dangerous with another classy boundary through cover, earning a thumbs-up from Ajinkya Rahane. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar responded immediately, getting the Kiwi opener caught behind with a sharp away-seaming delivery. Allen departed after a brisk 18 off 8 balls.
Finn Allen wasted no time finding his rhythm, opening with a crisp boundary through wide mid-off before launching Jacob Duffy for the first six of the evening over long-off. He continued the assault with a powerful pull through mid-wicket, putting immediate pressure on the bowling side.
Ajinkya Rahane got off the mark in style, crunching a beautifully timed cover drive off Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the final ball of the over. Though Venky Iyer gave chase from wide mid-off, the timing beat him comfortably. Despite the boundary, Bhuvneshwar delivered a tidy over overall.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood
Rajat Patidar: Obviously, we'll bowl first. I think it's a similar wicket that we played last match, so I think it will behave in the same way. And it should be pretty good also, hard surface, but we'll try to keep them under pressure while chasing. (The colour of the surface looks a little dark.) I don't think so. As I feel, both the wickets are pretty much the same, and there must be a variable bounce, but let's see how it goes. I think it was a tight match (vs MI), but I think was a good game for us to be in the game, and everyone has a lot of confidence after the way we played the last game. It was a tight game, but everyone is looking good and looking forward for it. Every game is important. You know, we are not looking at the table, but we are just focusing more on playing a good cricket. Venky (Iyer) comes in place of Shepi (Shepherd).
Ajinkya Rahane: We wanted to bowl first as well. (In with a chance for the playoffs?) Absolutely, yes. I mean, last four games have been really good for us as a team. Everyone started to do really well. For us, sometimes the game tells you to keep things really simple. For us, it's all about taking one game at a time, keeping it really simple. And then, as I said, it's all about respecting the opponents and winning those small moments. So, just really looking forward to the game. (Improvements in the side?) I think just a belief, probably. As I said, we started winning those small, small moments. This format is all about that. One over here and there can change the game. I thought we've been bowling really well as a bowling unit. But, you know, winning those small moments in this format is really important. Every single game is really important. Varun Chakravarthy misses out, unfortunately, with a niggle injury. Saurabh Dubey comes in in place of him.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the blockbuster IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders from Raipur. With playoff qualification on the line, both teams enter this high-stakes encounter desperate for crucial points. However, heavy rain around the venue has already added major uncertainty ahead of the toss. Stay tuned for live score updates, toss news, playing XIs, weather reports, and every key moment from this massive showdown.