RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes after Allen’s quickfire start

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Heavy rain in Raipur has cast serious doubt over the crucial IPL 2026 clash between RCB and KKR. With playoff qualification at stake, both teams face an anxious wait as persistent weather interruptions threaten to derail their campaign momentum.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: IPL 2026 hasn’t even reached the playoffs yet, and the drama’s already spilling off the pitch. Punjab Kings’ star pacer Arshdeep Singh is tangled in a headline-grabbing controversy involving his alleged girlfriend, Samreen Kaur. Videos and snaps of Arshdeep and Samreen together on team buses and airports blew up on social media and sparked a fierce debate, barely days after BCCI tightened protocols about the so-called “girlfriend culture” in cricket.

It all kicked off with a viral video shot by a fan—Arshdeep and Samreen, hand-in-hand, at an airport, apparently about to board the Punjab Kings team bus. More reports rolled in, claiming Samreen has been a steady presence with the team, even staying at official hotels. The timing couldn’t be worse. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia had just sent around a new seven-page advisory for 2026, laying down strict rules: absolutely no unauthorized people—including girlfriends—on team buses or in restricted hotel zones.

This isn’t just about keeping discipline. The BCCI’s memo points to bigger worries: national security and integrity. According to officials, cricketers and franchises need to be on guard against “targeted compromise and honey-trapping,” especially with influencers and people connected to betting apps circling the league. The board’s weighing disciplinary action against Arshdeep, and word is, even tougher rules could land soon.

While all this plays out off the field, Arshdeep’s performance is catching heat, too. He’s got 13 wickets in 11 matches—a solid haul—but his numbers tell a different story. His bowling average sits at a hefty 32, and his economy rate has crept close to 10. Still, he bounced back in Dharamshala against Delhi Capitals, snagging 2 wickets for just 21 runs in four overs, even as PBKS failed to defend a big total.

Amid the swirling rumors, Punjab Kings management spoke up on Wednesday, urging journalists and fans to stop spreading “fake news.” They didn’t directly deny Samreen Kaur’s presence, though.

With the playoff race heating up, fans aren’t just watching Arshdeep for his lethal bowling anymore. Everyone wants to see if he can handle the storm brewing in his personal life and stay focused when it counts.