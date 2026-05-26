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RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Which team will secure a direct seat in IPL 2026 Final?

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Stay tuned for RCB vs GT live score, toss updates, playing XIs, key moments, wickets, milestones and full match highlights.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 26, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Which team will secure a direct seat in IPL 2026 Final?
RCB vs GT Live Score. (Pic Credits: Instagram/iplt20)
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a blockbuster Qualifier 1 clash tonight as both sides battle for a direct seat in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The winner of this crucial contest will move straight into the IPL 2026 Final, whereas the losing team will get another shot through Qualifier 2. Tonight's match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Follow our live coverage to catch all the latest updates and key moments from the highly anticipated Qualifier 1 showdown.

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 May 2026, 06:20 PM

    RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live: High-stakes

    The stakes in Qualifier 1 are quite high as the winning team will straight qualify for the IPL 2026 Final, scheduled to be played on May 31. Meanwhile, the losing team will get another chance and will play the winning team of Eliminator.

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  • 26 May 2026, 06:18 PM

    RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the most crucial match of IPL 2026 so far. The Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT will be played at the iconic and scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

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