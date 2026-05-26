RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Which team will secure a direct seat in IPL 2026 Final?

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: Stay tuned for RCB vs GT live score, toss updates, playing XIs, key moments, wickets, milestones and full match highlights.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a blockbuster Qualifier 1 clash tonight as both sides battle for a direct seat in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The winner of this crucial contest will move straight into the IPL 2026 Final, whereas the losing team will get another shot through Qualifier 2. Tonight's match is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Follow our live coverage to catch all the latest updates and key moments from the highly anticipated Qualifier 1 showdown.

RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Score: