RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Score: RCB, GT return to lucky venue hoping for another iconic IPL chapter

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IPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: RCB take on GT in a highly-anticipated IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB are the current champions and are on the brink of securing their second consecutive title.
RCB vs GT Today Match Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: The big day’s finally here—the moment everyone’s been grinding for, sweating for, bleeding for. Eight teams are already out, sitting at home now, just watching as the last two take the field. By the end of tonight, it’s either total ecstasy for Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans, or crushing disappointment and a hard reset for the loser.
Both RCB and GT come in as recent champions. They’ve each got one IPL title to their name—RCB clinched their first last year, right on this same turf, knocking off Punjab Kings. Their confidence is high after that, and after the way Rajat Patidar’s squad absolutely dominated GT in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala, people have them pegged as the favorites for this final. Their batting and bowling just clicked; they looked sharp in every department.
But Gujarat Titans don’t go down easy. Over the past couple of years, they’ve turned the Narendra Modi Stadium into their stronghold, really understanding how to shape games here. Their home record’s been outstanding since they entered the league in 2022. Even if the pitch doesn’t make batting look easy, it plays right into their strategy—let the bowlers hunt, keep things tight, seize control.
Ahmedabad’s not new to the big stage. It’s hosted a bunch of finals since its revamp. For both these teams, it’s a special place—GT won their very first title here in their debut season; last year this ground saw RCB lift theirs. If anything, both squads are already comfortable under these lights. Tonight, they get to add another moment to their memories.
There’s a personal battle, too. It’s the seasoned icon, Virat Kohli—the guy who’s almost mythical for Indian cricket, now playing as more of a guiding force rather than the frontman—against Shubman Gill, the new leader, the so-called ‘Prince’ who’s just taken over India’s Test and ODI captaincy. For Gill, this is a real test: can he actually captain a team to glory? Winning tonight would answer that.
Finals usually come down to nerve and execution. That’s not changing tonight. Whoever stays sharper gets the trophy.
It all comes down to a blockbuster showdown between Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill — the ‘King’ versus the ‘Prince’ of modern Indian cricket. Two batting superstars, two inspirational leaders, and two defining faces of different generations now stand one win away from IPL glory.
Kohli is chasing another chapter in his legendary career as Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim for back-to-back titles, while Gill is seeking to establish a new era with Gujarat Titans by leading them to a second championship. Both have produced outstanding seasons and carried immense responsibility for their teams throughout the tournament.
RCB and GT have faced each other nine times in IPL history, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru holding a slight 5-4 edge over Gujarat Titans. RCB have also dominated this season’s rivalry 2-1, including a crucial victory over GT in Qualifier 1 ahead of tonight’s blockbuster IPL 2026 final.
Gujarat Titans are back in the IPL final for the third time in just five seasons — a remarkable achievement for a franchise that only made its debut in 2022. Their consistency at the highest level has been extraordinary, and they now have the opportunity to lift their second IPL trophy.
Led by a confident core and powered by one of the strongest batting line-ups in the tournament, GT enter the final with momentum firmly on their side. Adding to their advantage is the familiarity and support of their home ground, where they will hope to turn another dream campaign into silverware.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally broke their 18-year title drought last season by lifting their maiden IPL trophy, and now they stand on the verge of creating another historic milestone. A second consecutive championship would make RCB only the third franchise in IPL history to win back-to-back titles.
They have looked the most complete side throughout IPL 2026 — finishing atop the points table, cruising through Qualifier 1, and carrying momentum into the final. With balance across departments and big-match experience in the squad, RCB head into the summit clash as slight favourites to defend their crown.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Swapnil Singh, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma
Welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 Final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in a blockbuster title clash in Ahmedabad. Defending champions RCB are chasing back-to-back trophies, while Shubman Gill’s GT aim to reclaim IPL glory with their fearless brand of cricket. Stay tuned for live score updates, toss news, playing XIs, key moments, expert analysis and all the action from the biggest night of IPL 2026.