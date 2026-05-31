RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Score: RCB, GT return to lucky venue hoping for another iconic IPL chapter

IPL 2026 Final Live Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans: RCB take on GT in a highly-anticipated IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB are the current champions and are on the brink of securing their second consecutive title.

RCB vs GT Today Match Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: The big day’s finally here—the moment everyone’s been grinding for, sweating for, bleeding for. Eight teams are already out, sitting at home now, just watching as the last two take the field. By the end of tonight, it’s either total ecstasy for Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans, or crushing disappointment and a hard reset for the loser.

Both RCB and GT come in as recent champions. They’ve each got one IPL title to their name—RCB clinched their first last year, right on this same turf, knocking off Punjab Kings. Their confidence is high after that, and after the way Rajat Patidar’s squad absolutely dominated GT in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala, people have them pegged as the favorites for this final. Their batting and bowling just clicked; they looked sharp in every department.

But Gujarat Titans don’t go down easy. Over the past couple of years, they’ve turned the Narendra Modi Stadium into their stronghold, really understanding how to shape games here. Their home record’s been outstanding since they entered the league in 2022. Even if the pitch doesn’t make batting look easy, it plays right into their strategy—let the bowlers hunt, keep things tight, seize control.

Ahmedabad’s not new to the big stage. It’s hosted a bunch of finals since its revamp. For both these teams, it’s a special place—GT won their very first title here in their debut season; last year this ground saw RCB lift theirs. If anything, both squads are already comfortable under these lights. Tonight, they get to add another moment to their memories.

There’s a personal battle, too. It’s the seasoned icon, Virat Kohli—the guy who’s almost mythical for Indian cricket, now playing as more of a guiding force rather than the frontman—against Shubman Gill, the new leader, the so-called ‘Prince’ who’s just taken over India’s Test and ODI captaincy. For Gill, this is a real test: can he actually captain a team to glory? Winning tonight would answer that.

Finals usually come down to nerve and execution. That’s not changing tonight. Whoever stays sharper gets the trophy.