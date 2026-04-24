RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar aim for early breakthroughs as RCB target Gill, Sudharsan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: RCB will play their final match of the season at the Chinnaswamy before moving to Raipur for the rest of their home games. Gujarat has an opportunity to climb the standings following a tough defeat to MI earlier this week.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: The IPL table’s really starting to get interesting. We’re at that part of the season where the middle of the pack is a mess—teams up top are slipping, and those closer to the bottom are finally finding some form. That’s made the race for the playoffs wide open, with plenty of teams still in the mix.

Not long ago, Royal Challengers Bengaluru looked set for a Top 4 finish. Their batting was rolling, but then the Delhi Capitals’ bowlers put a stop to that and suddenly, RCB’s spot doesn’t look so safe. Now they can feel teams like SRH, DC, and even CSK breathing down their necks. None of those teams are perfect, but they have the players and firepower to make a late push when it counts.

Tonight’s the last league match at the M Chinnaswamy for the season. There’s a chance it hosts the final—after all, it’s the home of the defending champions—but for RCB, their next two home games are set for Raipur. They started strong, winning three straight at home, but the Capitals ended that streak with some outstanding bowling. RCB’s got talent, no doubt, but their recent form makes them look a bit shaky. Gujarat’s bowlers will be watching, ready to take their chances.

Gujarat aren’t in the clear either. They pulled off three straight wins to get back in playoff contention, but after Tilak Varma’s century set up a crushing 99-run defeat against MI, their net run rate took a nosedive and all that momentum evaporated. That match was a shock—Gujarat’s top three collapsed early, and the rest just couldn’t pull it together.

So, the stakes tonight are clear. If GT wins, they leapfrog DC and CSK, moving up to eight points and just outside the playoff spots. If they lose, they’ll be scrambling to catch up, depending on other results to keep their hopes alive.

For RCB, a win puts them at 10 points and back up to second, right in the chase for a Top 2 finish. Lose it, though, and they drop into the crowded middle, wide open for SRH and CSK to chase them down.

It’s one of those games that’s going to shape the rest of the season for both teams.