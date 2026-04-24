RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar aim for early breakthroughs as RCB target Gill, Sudharsan

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: RCB will play their final match of the season at the Chinnaswamy before moving to Raipur for the rest of their home games. Gujarat has an opportunity to climb the standings following a tough defeat to MI earlier this week.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: The IPL table’s really starting to get interesting. We’re at that part of the season where the middle of the pack is a mess—teams up top are slipping, and those closer to the bottom are finally finding some form. That’s made the race for the playoffs wide open, with plenty of teams still in the mix.
Not long ago, Royal Challengers Bengaluru looked set for a Top 4 finish. Their batting was rolling, but then the Delhi Capitals’ bowlers put a stop to that and suddenly, RCB’s spot doesn’t look so safe. Now they can feel teams like SRH, DC, and even CSK breathing down their necks. None of those teams are perfect, but they have the players and firepower to make a late push when it counts.
Tonight’s the last league match at the M Chinnaswamy for the season. There’s a chance it hosts the final—after all, it’s the home of the defending champions—but for RCB, their next two home games are set for Raipur. They started strong, winning three straight at home, but the Capitals ended that streak with some outstanding bowling. RCB’s got talent, no doubt, but their recent form makes them look a bit shaky. Gujarat’s bowlers will be watching, ready to take their chances.
Gujarat aren’t in the clear either. They pulled off three straight wins to get back in playoff contention, but after Tilak Varma’s century set up a crushing 99-run defeat against MI, their net run rate took a nosedive and all that momentum evaporated. That match was a shock—Gujarat’s top three collapsed early, and the rest just couldn’t pull it together.
So, the stakes tonight are clear. If GT wins, they leapfrog DC and CSK, moving up to eight points and just outside the playoff spots. If they lose, they’ll be scrambling to catch up, depending on other results to keep their hopes alive.
For RCB, a win puts them at 10 points and back up to second, right in the chase for a Top 2 finish. Lose it, though, and they drop into the crowded middle, wide open for SRH and CSK to chase them down.
It’s one of those games that’s going to shape the rest of the season for both teams.
Sai Sudharsan takes on Josh Hazlewood with back-to-back boundaries — first shuffling across to guide a cheeky inside-edge past Jitesh Sharma for four, then riding the bounce on a short, wide delivery to cut it high over backward point for a six.
Rasikh Salam Dar to Sai Sudharsan: Two boundaries — first swivels on a short ball and pulls it through mid-wicket despite losing bottom hand; next punishes width with a powerful cut past point, beating the diving fielder in the deep.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan, FOUR — short of a good length outside off, Sudharsan waits and opens the bat face to guide it between slip and short third.
Next ball, FOUR — back of a length outside off, Sudharsan stands tall and punches it in front of square on the off-side, beating the infield as it races to the boundary.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar
Rajat Patidar - We will field first. One change - Salty got injured, Bethell is in. One great point is that we're assessing the wicket and the situation well, our planning has been good. This looks like a good wicket for batting, but it lacks grass and could be tacky in the first innings.
Shubman Gill - Not really, chasing is good here, but hopefully we'll have a good game. It's all about assessing the conditions early, getting off to a good start and setting up the foundation early. Games like that (against MI) can happen in such a big tournament, but we're focusing on the positives. Two changes: Jason Holder is playing and Manav Suthar is back.
RCB: Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dominated GT’s top order in T20s, dismissing Jos Buttler seven times and Shubman Gill four times while keeping both below a 110 strike rate. Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Buttler also enter this game after all three fell in the Powerplay against MI last match.
GT: Jason Holder could be key on a pitch offering spongy bounce, where his height and back-of-a-length bowling suit hit-the-deck seamers. With Kagiso Rabada regaining rhythm, GT may reshuffle their XI—possibly dropping Glenn Phillips, while replacing Shahrukh Khan with Kumar Kushagra and adding a left-arm spinner like R Sai Kishore or Manav Suthar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. All eyes are on Virat Kohli as RCB aim to push into the top two of the points table, while Shubman Gill’s GT look to bounce back under pressure.